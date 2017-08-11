Model and actor, Keith Powers is one of few stars with enigmatic attributes, who always leave their fans guessing and wondering about their lifestyles.

Keith Powers who played Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s The New Edition Story mini series and Tyree in the film Straight Outta Compton has continued to be the ‘hot stuff’ in the modeling industry.

Powers has risen to the fame and has become the most famous face in the industry. Keith is better known for his work several other series and movies like Faking It and Recovery Road.

Keith is best known as Anthony “Theo,” on MTV’s hit comedy series “Faking It,” created by Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov.

Keep scrolling to meet the breathtaking man of color.

Keith Powers Wiki/Bio/Age

Keith Powers was born to his family on August 22, 1992, in Sacramento, California. He was born to American parents and was raised under the care of his mother, Jennifer Clark. He is the oldest of a family of four children.

Keith Powers started his acting career off on a high note when he booked the lead role in the Warner Bros’ comedy House Party: Tonight’s the Night. The actor started out with modeling. Keith was discovered by the JE Model agency in San Francisco, California when he was nine years old.

Though he had options of going into sports, he decided not to pursue his first passion and went on to sign with the prestigious modeling agency, Wilhelmina, after high school. He has since been featured in GQ fashion editorials, shot campaigns for Guess, Sketchers, Target, and Sears. In 2014, walked the runway at Calvin Klein at Milan Fashion Week and became the face of Aeropostale.

After his success as an actor, Keith Powers played as Tyree Crayton Legendary Pictures biographical drama, ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and also got the opportunity to play for YAHOO’s upcoming basketball-themed comedy series.

Though his net worth is not known, it is believed that he has a decent amount of money as his salary. His net worth is not known through any media.

Keith Powers Dating/Girlfriend

Unlike most eye candy celebrities, Keith Powers has kept his love affairs private for a long time. Though it seems like he is very much keen on to his modeling career, Keith on several occasions has opened up about the type of women who would be compatible enough for him.

However, due to lack of transparency, it is really difficult for the news portals to extract the accurate information about his love life. But we will tell you the much we know of.

In an interview with a source, Keith Powers revealed he has a special likeness for independent girls who are so busy in their schedules and do not even have the time to give a man the time of day because of their career.

He also revealed in one of his interviews, some of the things he has done for his special one, but her name was never mentioned.

The model has also been spotted spending a comfortable time with Saweetie Harper although there was never a confirmation that the two were a pair.

From his interviews, it can be deduced that Keith Powers has gotten involved in a relationship as he has thoroughly given the difficulties in dating a model and keeping them safe from the hawking eyes of other celebs.

Keith Powers has been in 2 on-screen matchups, including Bailey Buntain in Faking It (2014) and Bella Thorne in Famous in Love (2017).

Furthermore, Keith’s affirmed love for women proves to a reasonable extent he is heterosexual and not gay.

Keith Powers Height/Body Measurements

A model with a killer body; Keith has got the right body size for his all so cute face. And yes it just might correspond with your imagination.

The brown haired cutey is 6 feet 2 inches tall (187cm). Keith’s height has in no way taken the place of his width. He is tall but not as slender as you think. Keith has a waist as wide as 32.

There’s more, The brown eyed American model also wears large (L) sized shirts and 11.5 sized shoes.