Keesha Sharp is a beautiful and classy American actress and movie director who has left her mark on the streets of Hollywood working with some of the really big names in the industry. If you still cannot place her face, think of Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married and you’ll surely remember her.

Keesha Sharp Wiki

Keesha Sharp was born on June 9, 1973, in Rochester, New York, United States. Her TV career basically started when she began appearing on television dramas right before she bagged a regular role as Monica Charles Brooks in the UPN/The CW comedy series, Girlfriends which lasted from 2002 to 2008. Her role as William Dent’s (Reggie Hayes) girlfriend and later wife, Monica on the CW comedy series Girlfriends scored her much recognition in the industry including an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination.

Keesha Sharp Husband, Kids, Wiki, Family

While she boasts a very successful career in the movie industry, the American beauty is seemingly not too busy for love. Keesha Sharp is married to her long-term actor/singer-songwriter boyfriend, Brad Sharp. The two lovebirds tied the knot in 1997 and their relationship has been as strong as a rock ever since. The thick as thieves couple dated each other for about four years before putting a ring on it.

Brad is not just a singer with a guitar, the hottie is also an accomplished songwriter with placement in film/TV as well as a vocal arranger for studio work and live performance. Brad performed on Broadway in Miss Saigon and with the Broadway shows The Civil War and The Full Monty. Some of his TV credits include USA pilot 87th and Broadway, Young and the Restless, What If In This Life, Savannah and In Escrow.

In his career as a lead singer, he has performed at many prestigious events including the Governors Ball for both the Oscars and Primetime Emmys, Official Super Bowl parties, the Olympics, The Mayoral Ball and a slew of others.





Brad’s passion for entertainment is not just focused on being onstage and in front of the camera. He also works behind the scene mostly because he is a talented editor, music supervisor and Producer of several upcoming film projects including The 636.

Brad and Keesha Sharp have a child together in their 20 years as a couple. Their lovely son, Solomon was born in 2005.

While the happiness they share as a family seems rare in Hollywood, their similar interest in the entertainment world could be the reason behind their perfect understanding and amazing family life.

Keesha Sharp Career, Net Worth

After graduating from The Boston Conservatory, Sharp set her sights on the stage and subsequently began her acting career in Michael Bradford’s Living in the Wind. She came under the spotlight after appearing as Monica Charles Brooks in the UPN/The CW comedy series, Girlfriends in 2002.

In addition to the Girlfriends, Keesha has appeared in several other films including Why Did I Get Married? (2007), and from 2010 to 2013 was a regular cast member in the TBS sitcom, Are We There Yet?. In 2016, she played Dale Cochran, the wife of Johnnie Cochran, in the FX anthology drama series, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Later that year, Sharp began starring as Trish Murtaugh in the Fox police comedy-drama series, Lethal Weapon.

As a famous actress, Keesha gets to take home a good amount of money from her profession. While her exact salary is not known, Keesha currently has a net worth of $2 million. With more years still ahead of her and a handful of movies in the pipeline, it’s absolutely safe to say that Keesha’s net worth is bound to appreciate in the coming years.

Keesha Sharp Body Measurement

Being married for more than two decades has done nothing but good things to Keesha’s looks. The proud mother of one still has her killer body intact and her natural endowments are always well taken care of. Keesha has a height of 5 ft 3 inches and weighs 60 kg. Her banging body is not her only assets as her black eyes and black hair compliment each other to give her that irresistible look.

Furthermore, with a bra size of 34D, waist size – 26 inches and hip size placed at 38 inches, you don’t need to imagine what caught Brad’s attention and nailed it for more than twenty years and counting.