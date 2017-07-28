Kaylee Hartung is an astonishing American journalist/reporter and to be honest, she is one of the very best in the field of reporting. Her on-fleek presentation skills have won millions of hearts all around the world and her presence can make a sports show more interesting than it would have been without her.

Currently, Kaylee is serving at CNN as Atlanta based news correspondent. She reports for all the television and digital platforms of CNN.

The young achiever began her career at NBC as an intern and assisted Bob Schieffer for the preparation of research of Schieffer’s 2008 presidential debates and coverage of the campaign in 2008 and 2012. Later, she became an associate producer of the Sunday public concern show ‘Face the Nation’.

Kaylee Hartung contributed her 5 years for CBSNews.com as a reporter for the daily show ‘Washington Unplugged’. Apart from that, she also worked as featured host for ‘Unplugged Under 40’.

Continuing in her career journey, this hot media diva also covered CBS College Sports Network in 2010 and 2011 NCA playoffs.

She worked as a reporter for the Longhorn Network, operated by ESPN. In 2012, she was hired by ESPN as a sports reporter where she featured in different live events and made her continuous appearance on SportsCenter. She also covered college football Playoffs, the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball matches and the College World Series.

While working at ESPN, Kaylee Hartung made contributions to ESPN’s SEC Network on the show “SEC Nation”.

However, she announced on her Twitter that the NCAA Women’s Division I Tournament Regional Final game amid Mississippi State and Baylor on 26 March 2017 would be her last program for ESPN as it was time to move on to CNN.

The 32-year-old delectable media personality was born on the 7th of November, 1985 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America. She belongs to the nationality American.

Kaylee Hartung did her early education at Episcopal High School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) from where she graduated in 2003. Later, she moved to Washington and Lee University to get her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Politics, graduating in 2007.

She is also active on popular social networking sites such as Twitter and Instagram. Kaylee has a whopping 78.9 thousand followers on Twitter and this shows how famous she has been on the site. She also has an amazing 32.9 thousand followers on Instagram as well.

The famous sportscaster has acquired fame along side million dollars net worth. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million dollars, whereas she is said to have an annual salary or income of about $100 thousand and obtained $200 thousand dollars through brand endorsement by some sites and media like ESPN.com, ESPNfn.com.

Her million dollar net worth is the upshot of her hard work and diligence towards her profession. She has not made an official announcement about it though.

Hartung has achieved two Lone Star Emmys for the feature on University of Texas super fan Brandon Puente and hosting a women’s history month edition of Longhorn Extra. She has also been honored by various awards for her contribution in journalism. Besides journalism, she is also engaged in various social works for the welfare of street children.

Kaylee Hartung Married, Boyfriend, Family

Kaylee Hartung is single and in no hurry to tie the knot. She has never in any of her interviews, said a thing about marriage, husband or children.

However, responding to question about what makes a man attractive to her during an interview in 2013, she answered: “I definitely need to date someone who enjoys watching sports and talking about sports.

“I go for a pretty classic look. I’m not going to say that I’m married to a polo-and-khakis or a button-down-and- khakis look, but I just like someone who is put together. Whatever their style may be, as long as it’s clear they’re put together and put a little thought into it, and that they take pride in their appearance…I am a Southern girl, in heart and in mind.”

This probably rules out some people’s assumption that Kaylee is a lesbian considering her silent features. Nevertheless, she has not made any disclosure about her sexual preference.

Now we know this celebrity sports diva is not married! So, does she have a boyfriend?

Miss Kaylee Hartung has denied rumors of having affairs with her acquaintances and this makes her personal life more of a mystery to her fans.

This keen sports lover sometime in 2013, sparked off rumours that she was likely in a secret relationship with someone when she posted a tweet where she mentioned ‘my boyfriend.’

My boyfriend – as far as the bouncer is concerned – Flying Lotus doing work at #SXSW @jzfish @autoreverse http://t.co/ZTfxfUH8x1 — Kaylee Hartung (@KayleeHartung) March 13, 2013

There was also a rumour that Kaylee was dating New York Met’s baseball outfielder Tim Tebow. It all started when the duo becme very close after Tim reportedly brook up with his girlfriend, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

But Kaylee cleared the air when she ‘explained’ that she only sees the former NFL star/ SEC Nation analyst as her brother.

There is no concrete proof of Kaylee dating anyone currently. So if you are one of her secret admirers, I guess it’s time for you to come out of hiding and take a bold step…You might just be the one she’s been waiting for.

As much as we would love to tell you stuffs about Kaylee’s family, there’s isn’t much to know because, like most celebrities, she loves to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

Kaylee Hartung Body Measurements

She is not as tall as other many reporters in America. Kaylee is 5.2 feet tall and has a perfect body orientation according to her height. Her attractive petite body measures 34-25-35.