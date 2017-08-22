There is hardly a fan of Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle who isn’t a fan of Kayla Maisonet.

Most of Disney’s faithful followers have watched the amazing young actress transit from a calm young girl to one of the most astonishing and beautiful women today.

Kayla Maisonet Wiki

Knowing her better than the Georgie Diaz we have become accustomed to, Kayla Maisonet was born on June 20, 1999, as Kayla Rose Maisonet.

That was in New York City. She moved with her parents and brother to New Jersey where she was raised.

For her education, Kayla has graduated from High School. The interesting thing about that was that a surprise graduation was held for her on set. To that, she commented thus on Instagram: “OMG I love my #StuckInTheMiddle family.. Just finished high school and they threw me a surprise graduation until I get to do the real thing in May…on set, and on our LAST day of season 2!”

I had a podium and everything.. Love you guys. Official graduate of Marshport high HAAHHAAHA A post shared by Kayla Maisonet🌜 (@kaymais) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

The Disney darling revealed that she has always left her curly hair straightened because it always reminds her of who she is. “It represents on side of who I am being Biracial, (I am half Puerto Rican) and I always choose to embrace my biggest trademark, instead of listening to others and conform to what people say I should do!”

As a kid growing up, Kayla was prepared for what the future would hold for her. She had the opportunity to learn dancing as early as when she was only 5 years old. After that, she got to appear on different national commercials such as the national Verizon holiday commercial.

More so, with the help of her parents who always took her to auditions, she was able to get started. Sometimes it was her father who would pick her from school and take her to auditions.

Her acting career began when she was only 13 when she played the role of TMC in Shmagreggie Saves the World. That was in 2012. Later in the same year, she featured as Lindsay in the TV show, Dog With A Blog which continued running till 2015. It was her first Disney Channel TV show.

Lilly was the next character the young actress played in her next project, The Haunted Hathaways.

When she was 13, she got the opportunity to be a part of the Stuck in the Middle after she auditioned to be a part. It was this that made her as popular as she is, and it still remains her biggest project so far.

At the age of 15 (in 2014), Kayla won the 35th Young Artist Awards in the category of Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress. She nailed the award following her performance in Dog With A Blog.

Kayla Maisonet Dating, Boyfriend

We had so much fun at the Descendants 2 Premiere. Thanks @disneychannel A post shared by Nathaniel Potvin (@nathanielpotvin) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

The place most times that people get to know if celebrities are dating is mostly on social media where they share their love, or sometimes when photographers begin to bump on them continuously.

For Kayla Maisonet, the actress has sparked rumors that she and Nathaniel Potvin may just be dating. The two Disney kids have not stopped sharing some cute pictures of themselves looking couple-happy on Instagram.

The first time the two got hooked up during the 18th birthday party of the Stuck in the Middle star and since then, they have been seen together.

After the two were sighted at the premiere of Descendants 2 together, the rumor that we may be having another powerful Disney couple down the road somewhere even got louder.

Happy birthday Kay🍯🌹🥞🍰🍰🍰💣 A post shared by Nathaniel Potvin (@nathanielpotvin) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Apart from the Mech-X4 star, there is no one that has been tagged as Kayla Maisonet’s boyfriend.

Kayla Maisonet Net Worth

Although she is putting her all into her young acting career, Kayla Maisonet is yet to make it big into making big movies in Hollywood. Nevertheless, for now, it is expected that her Net Worth is decent enough.