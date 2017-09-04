I am sure you all remember the singer of “Came here to forget,” Blake Shelton, right? well, Kayentte Williams is famous for being the country music singer’s 1st wife.

Though many claims her popularity grew due to her ex-husband’s fame, Williams is an actually amazing woman who is magnificent in her own way.

Kayentte Williams Bio

Though much about her bio is not readily available online, 44-year-old Kayentte Williams who was born Kaynette Francis Gern on 20th February 1973 in Oklahoma is said to be the only child to a father a news presenter in local news station and a mother was a teacher at a private school.

Williams who is a twofold degree holder in financial matters and human science is said to be a very good student when she was young and wanted to do doctor.

She was gifted and used to host programs in her school days too. She was said to have a great voice that many thought she would a great a great career in the music industry or acting.

Kayentte Williams Husband

As earlier mentioned, Kayentte Williams was married to singer Blake Shelton. The couple tied the knots on 17 November 2003.

The couple met during their high school and dated for a long time before marriage. Blake was only 15-years-old and Kaynette Gern was just out of high school when the duo met for the first time in their hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.

The couple shared an immense love before and in the early years of their wedding.

Blake confessed his for love for Williams in Country Weekly of December 2003 -a month after their wedding.

He had said: “I knew Kaynette was the one just because I can’t explain it. I can’t say it’s because we get along or because of the way she looks. It’s just something I feel — you know what I mean? It’s nothing more than just knowing you’re right.”

But the love story began going sour in 2005 when Blake started falling for Miranda Lambert, his present wife, after doing a concert.

The duo had sung “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” together for a CMT special.

In 2006, Kaynette slammed him a divorce case on the charge of “inappropriate marital misconduct.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2011 about how he lost his heart to Miranda while still married to Kaynette Williams, he said:

“I was a married guy, you know? Standing up there and singing with somebody and going, ‘Man, this shouldn’t be happening.’ Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her, right there on stage.”

Kaynette served as Blake’s road manager before they got married.

The divorce was painful for Kaynette who vanished from the media and limelight for some time, probably to solace the pain of separating from her sweetheart of many years.

Miranda and Blake moved to Oklahoma and that made life a bit difficult for Kaynette, having to face her ex and his new lover in the same city she lived in.

“After Blake and I split up, I moved from Tennessee back to Oklahoma. But then Blake and Miranda moved back there to a neighboring town, and it just felt like Oklahoma wasn’t big enough for all of us,” Kaynette told National Enquirer in an interview in 2011.

Kaynette Williams has finally gotten over the divorce and moved on with her life. She is currently living in Great Bend and working as a math facilitator at an elementary school.

She has been reportedly dating and living together with rodeo champion, Cody Joe Scheck. The couple is said to be happy together.

Kayentte Williams Net Worth

Well, Kayentte’s net worth is not unknown but she is said to be associated with an organization as a women right activist.

She is noted as working for the issues reflecting the problems of women.

In 2014, Kaynette put her wedding dress up for auction on EBAY for $700. The seller, however, wasn’t Kaynette, but a friend. There were no bids.

Kayentte Williams Wiki

Kayentte's body feature with height, weight, and measurement of the body is not stated in the media.

She is also not visible on any social media platform.