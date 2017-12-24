Ever heard of the phrase, ‘Living on the fast lane’ ? That is a phrase used to describe people who live their lives in whatever way and manner they see fit. That can be cool, being your own master, but there is a need to know when to punch the brakes and punch them real hard as failure to do so might just be catastrophic. People who do not have the financial means to live well and decide that what is best for them is to live how they please tend to end up looking extremely miserable in the end. But those with the financial means to back up that desire to live fast may get away with a lot of things. Katt Williams is definitely one guy who lives life to the fullest, with little regard for what others think about him. We guess not taking yourself seriously is a prerequisite for making it in comedy.

Katt Williams Bio

Katt Williams was born on September 2, in the year 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born with the birth name Micah Sierra Williams, the name ‘Katt’ came on later on in life for him as a nickname. He grew up in a politically and socially charged family by virtue of his father’s ties to the Black Panther Party. He grew up loving to read books and later on had a chance to be offered a scholarship of which he personally intentionally decided to fail the test in order to get disqualified.

Also Read: Mo Collins Height, Body Measurements, Net Worth, Husband, Kids

At the teenage age of 13 he left home, moving to Florida where he lived on his own supporting himself by being a vendor even reportedly with a little bit of crime involved. He started out as a standup comedian performing from Oklahoma to California. He appeared on big stages like The Improv, The Comedy Club and The Holiday Park Casino. He also released some comedy specials of his own. Williams made his movie debut on the drama series “NYPD Blue” and had other projects where he worked with other stars like Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy.

Katt Williams Height

Not everyone is vertically endowed. Katt is rather on the petite side of the scale. He stands at 5 feet 5 inches.

Katt Williams Kids, Family

Katt was married to Quadirah Locus but the union did not work out with the couple breaking up in 1995. They were however blessed with a son, they named him Micah. Katt Williams won custody of the child and went on to adopt an incredible seven more children. He is no stranger to run-in’s with the law having been arrested on numerous occasions. Some of the charges against him have ranged from possession of a firearm at the airport, drug possession, house burglary and property destruction even endangering his own children. In 2010, he married Eboni Gray, that also didn’t last long. He has since been in relationships with Arica Kane from 2014-2016 and Jhoni Blaze in 2016.





Is Katt Williams Gay?

One thing about celebrities is that everyone is always looking for something to say about them and make a story out of nothing. When it comes to those who are stand up comedians one cannot be so sure as when they are joking and when they are serious. Not really odd is the constant jibes and accusations being tossed about with regards to being gay. Katt Williams had called out Jamie Foxx as being gay.

Also Read: Keenen Ivory Wayans Siblings, Net Worth, Children, Girlfriend, Son, Wife

Then came Fiazon Love, a man with whom Katt Williams does have a kind of history with. He was asked during an interview what he thought of the actions of Katt Williams which have been recently aggressive at the time and the response was stunning. Fiazon Love replied claiming that the actions shown by Katt Wiliams were that of a man who was struggling with his desire to be gay. The shocked interviewer asked him if he was serious and he reiterated that this was really true and looking at his demeanor he looked really sure and serious.

Is Katt Williams Dead or Alive?

Throughout his career, Katt Williams has been involved with rumors about talk of him being dead and all. Coupled with the fact that he has issues with drugs and all conspiracy theorists have brought up talk of him being dead. But we can safely say that Micah Sierra ‘Katt’ Williams is well and truly alive.

Katt Williams Net Worth

As a result of his numerous stage and screen appearances, he was able to accumulate a net worth of $10 million. Most of this wealth came from his records, acting, raps, comedy, ads, sponsorships, and endorsements