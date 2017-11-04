Canadian actress Katie Findlay began her professional acting career in 2010 and today, she is best known for her works on the small screen including her roles in The Carrie Diaries, How to Get Away with Murder and Man Seeking Woman.

Katie Findlay Bio

Katie was born on August 28, 1990, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She was raised in Vancouver, British Columbia where she attended Eric Hamber Secondary. She is of Portuguese, Chinese, English and Scottish descent. Findlay initially aspired to become a ballerina but at the age of 12, her dreams were truncated by a back injury.

Findlay began her acting career in 2010 making her debut in an episode of Fringe. The same year, she portrayed Emily in the TV film, Tangled. Findlay got her first recurring role in The Killing where she played Rosie Larson for 13 episodes before her character was killed off. She made her feature film debut in science fiction movie, After the Dark (2013).

Katie’s first main role on the small screen came in The Carrie Diaries where she played Maggie Landers. However, her role lasted for just 22 episodes as the CW show was canceled after 2 seasons. She then joined the cast of How to Get Away with Murder in 2014 but her character of Rebecca Sutter was killed off in the season 1 finale. Her other works on the small screen include The Magicians and Man Seeking Woman. Her feature films include Premature (2014) and Jem and The Holograms (2015).

Katie Findlay Facts

She’s more of an evening than a morning person. “I don’t know how to exist before 9 am. And without coffee, I’m not classified as a human. Actually, I could be regarded as a threat.”

Same.

Findlay has admitted to being a total geek. She revealed that she’s had a crush on Spider-Man since she was 5 years old. She also keeps a giant shelf in her living room just for her comics.

Not geeky enough? Findlay is also into video games, and judging from this video she posted on IG whopping someone on Resident Evil 7, she is quite good at it.

V Artsy Grindhouse.

Findlay is an animal lover and owns her own cat whom she is incredibly fond of.

So now we knead mummy's head with our pointy fuckin claws to wake her up.

In addition to comic books, Findlay loves to read biographies of Hollywood stars of the 40’s and 50’s. “I find it fascinating and terrifying,” she told the media.

Despite quitting ballet due to a back injury, Findlay still does bare warm-ups when she’s home. “I was better at ballet than I think I will ever be at any physical activity for the rest of my life,” the dancer-cum-actress said.

She has NEVER argued with her kid brother. “I have a 15-year-old brother who is so much like me it’s actually a little disgusting. We have yet to argue once in our lives.”

Katie Findlay Net Worth

Fans are eager to know how much Findlay has raked since her career launched and how much exactly she is worth, but unfortunately, we can only rely on estimation right now as her earnings have never been officially released. We speculate that Findlay should be worth something between $500,000 – $1.5 Million.

Katie Findlay Dating/Boyfriend

Katie is most likely NOT in a relationship at this time. However, she and her The Carrie Diaries on-screen match-up Brendan Dooling have both been teasing fans that they are in a relationship. When a certain Twitter user Brandon James asked them if they were in a relationship, they both gave similar answers.

@buhdools @bjames83185 actually me and his girlfriend are dating and we all live in a big house together. — Katie Findlay (@katedangerfield) September 8, 2015

In another twist, Brendan Dooling referred to Findlay as his lady in an Instagram post and many fans were quick to conclude that the two were a thing. However, neither has come out to say clearly that they are in a relationship.

Beach hair dont care, even though my face says otherwise, with my lady down the #jerseyshore

Katie Findlay Instagram

Findlay is quite active on social media, but note that she is “not good at being cute yet insouciant on the Internet.” She operates a verified Twitter account with the handle @katedangerfield. She is also on Instagram, where she boasts over 92,000 followers, however, at the time of this writing, the account is yet to be verified.