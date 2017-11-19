Katia Washington is one of the children of ace Hollywood actor Denzel Washington and his fellow-actor wife Pauletta Washington. Like her other siblings, Katia has followed in the footsteps of her parents and is already building a name for her self in the show business.

Unlike her parents and siblings, Katia prefers to work behind-the-scenes. A Yale alum, Katia is fast building a career as a film producer. Some of her works include Django Unchained (2012), Fences (2016) and The Birth of a Nation (2016).

Katia Washington Boyfriend/Husband

Katia has managed to keep her private life off the attention of the media. However, this only increases the curiosity of fans with search phrases like “Katia Washington Boyfriend” gaining traction across search engine sites. Unfortunately for the curious fans, Katia is incredibly secretive when it comes to her personal life. Social media is often the place where fans get to know more about stars, but sadly, Katia has shut that window too as she operates no social media account known to the public. Thus, fans are left to mere speculations.

In April 2017 a thread on a site named Lip Stick Alley claimed that Katia was gay or at least bisexual. The publisher, who posted incognito claimed that he had stumbled upon Katia’s Facebook page and saw pictures of her dressed as a tomboy. The publisher even went as far as concluding that she could be gay or at least bisexual, after claiming he saw photos of Katia and another girl dressed in costumes as Beyonce and Jay Z.

From the photos seen on the site, it appears the publisher was referring to Denzel’s younger daughter Olivia. Obviously, he mistook Olivia for Katia. Olivia doesn’t appear to be hiding what her sexual orientation might be, as she dressed as a tomboy to the 2016 Golden Globe Awards where she joined her dad and other siblings to accept his Cecil B. DeMille Award (pictured below).





That said, it appears Katia Washington’s personal life is only best known to her. Maybe someday when she wins an Oscar like daddy or some other noteworthy accolade, she’d maybe make mention of her spouse in her acceptance speech, but for now, we can all only wait.

Katia Washington Relationship with Denzel Washington

As already revealed above, Katia Washinton’s relationship with Denzel Washinton is a daughter-father relationship. Katia is Denzel’s first daughter and second born child. She was born to Denzel and his wife Pauletta on 27 November 1987.

An adult Katia was first spotted in the limelight in May 2009 at the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles (pictured below) where she and daddy presented the award of Best Movie.

It was Katia’s father Denzel that first revealed what she was doing professionally. Speaking to GQ magazine, Denzel said of his daughter Katia; “My oldest daughter — I see her digging her independence. She doesn’t like me talking about it, but she’s working with Tarantino.” Tarantino is the director and writer of 2012 film Django Unchained. Katia served as an editorial production assistant. In Fences where her father starred, she served as the associate producer.

Katia Washington Family

Katia’s has three siblings which include, her older brother John David Washington, and twins; Malcolm and Olivia Washington. All three siblings are involved in the entertainment which has become a family business.

John David made his acting debut in his dad’s film Malcolm X in 1992. He was just 9 years old at the time. However, he didn’t keep up with film appearances as he had another interest – sports. John David played football in high school and college. He even had a brief professional football career with the St. Louis Rams. He played as a running back. However, he later found his way back to acting. You can watch him play Ricky Jerret on the HBO comedy series Ballers.

Malcolm, like John was a college sports star. During his time at the University of Pennsylvania, he played as a point guard on the varsity basketball team. He graduated from college in 2013 with a degree in film studies. He is also a graduate of the American Film Institute Conservatory.

Sister Olivia began acting professionally in 2013. Some of her credits include; film, The Butler, TV shows, Empire and Mr. Robot.

Katia’s other family members include;

Grandparents: Lennis Washington, Denzel H. Washington, Sr.

Uncle: David Washington

Aunts: Rita Pearson, Lorice Washington