Stand-up comedy in the U.S cannot be discussed without the name, Kathy Griffin popping up. In addition to being a comedian, Kathy is also a writer, producer, actress, television host and of course, one of the most diverse and outspoken entertainment icons in the world.

While she’s a lot of things, Kathy’s reputation as a controversial comedian precedes her. She is fearless when it comes to addressing any subject irrespective of who is involved and her observational comedic style and satirical antics have earned her an immense following over the years.

For the most part, her edginess has been to her detriment at times, leading to loss of jobs. Nonetheless, Kathy has used her constant media exposure as an opportunity to make money, tons of it.

Kathy Griffin – Bio/Wiki

Kathleen Mary Griffin was born on November 4, 1960, in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois, to Mary Margaret and John Patrick Griffin, both first-generation Irish Americans.

Kathy attended St. Bernadine’s Elementary School and went on to Oak Park and River Forest High School where she sought refuge in musical theatre playing roles such as Rosemary in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and more. Her passion for the entertainment industry made her itch to leave school and during her senior year, she began arguing with her parents, who wanted her to attend college. At the time, all she wanted to do was become a professional actress.

Hence, she persuaded her parents to move to Los Angeles to help her become famous at the age of 18. At 19, Griffin attended a show of the California-based improvisational comedy troupe The Groundlings in Los Angeles. She often went to see The Groundlings perform before joining the troupe and eventually, Kathy developed her own comedic style and became a part of the alternative comedy scene in Los Angles. Her first appearance on television was as an extra on a Chicago White Sox commercial, and she was then signed with several Chicago talent agencies.





The 1990’s saw Kathy taking up minor roles in various film productions. From being a reporter on the TV program The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to playing the role of a pedestrian in 1994 film Pulp Fiction, there was no restriction to Kathy’s display of versatility as a confident performer.

In 1996, Kathy scored a more prominent acting role in the NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan, starring alongside Brooke Shields.

Apparently, she was born for the controversial career she has followed. During her early years, Kathy described herself as a kid who needed to talk, all the time. Thus, once she established herself as the exuberant comedic icon we know today, the number of controversies began to mount. This caused her to become a more aggressive presence in the media.

However, in spite of these controversies, Kathy’s comedic and acting career has continued to enhance her popularity as well as enrich her. She has continued to release comedic albums while remaining in the controversial limelight.

Earlier in 2017, Kathy was pictured holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump. Though she has since apologized for the incident, she was still subject to a lot of scrutiny by both the media and the viewing public.

Is Kathy Griffin Married or Divorced?Husband/Boyfriend

To answer this question which many still ask, Kathy was married to Washington, D.C. native Matt Moline. The ceremony happened on February 18, 2001, atop the 360 Degree Restaurant in Hollywood. The couple had first met through a blind date which went really well. After barely 4 years they tied the knot, Kathy filed for a divorce in 2006 and on Larry King Live, she accused her husband of stealing $72,000 from her, a claim which he refuted accordingly.

The 55-year-old comedian is currently in a relationship with marketing executive Randy Bick who is almost 13 years younger than she is at 38, and they seem to be going stronger than ever. The pair met at a food and wine festival five years ago, and Griffin admits that at first, she thought it would be just a one night stand.

The age difference notwithstanding, the two are having a good time with each other. They live in Kathy’s new $10.5 million Bel Air mansion.

Kathy Griffin’s Net Worth

Hate her, love her, Kathy has managed to remain on top of her game after all these years. She’s true to her identity and rarely makes apologies for her wildly controversial antics. Her over-the-top comedic style has garnered her a passionate and loyal fan base while simultaneously creating an impressive amount of wealth.

Kathy Griffin’s Net Worth stands tall at $20 Million.