Kate Norley is an American Iraq War veteran who served as a United States Army medic and Mental Health Specialist. She owes her popularity to her “military love story” with British multiple Emmy-winning comedian John Oliver.

Since the story of how they met broke, Americans have become more interested in what goes on in her life.

Norley now works as a veteran rights advocate for Vets For Freedom. In Oliver’s own words, Norley is “very American with a capital A.”

Heightline brings you the A to Z story of how Norley decided to join the Military, some lesser known background facts about her, how she met Oliver and the details of their married life.

Kate Norley Bio/Wiki/Parents

Kate Norley was born in 1983/1984, in Arlington, Virginia into an affluent family. Her parents separated when she was 4 but both continued to efficiently contribute to her life. However, her mom’s next husband, Dennis Mannion also took up fatherly duties as her step-father. Dennis Mannion is the senior vice president of business ventures for the National Football League’s (NFL) Baltimore Ravens.

Norley has described her mother Pam Mannion as a very kind and compassionate person who is selflessly committed to volunteer work. Norley revealed her mother’s kindness is part of what motivated her to serve others.

Pam once worked with Project Rubicon, a nonprofit dedicated to providing disaster relief in some of the most dangerous, underserved areas in the world.

Norley’s birth father Walt Norley is a golf course designer who has collaborated with the legendary Jack Nicklaus to design golf courses in Florida. He is the founder and CEO of OneGolf Team.

Kate attended boarding school at Episcopal High School in Arlington, Virginia. At the age of 16, Kate was riding her bicycle to a soccer practice when she was hit by an out of control driver. She was left with severe head trauma that took away her cognitive skills. Kate had to relearn how to write and read again.

Kate Norley Military

Inspired by the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 that left the US devastated, Kate decided to enlist in the army to serve in the Iraq War.

Even her altruistic parents were a bit troubled by her decision, Stripes reports. While neither of them tried to talk her out of the decision, they questioned her out of curiosity to know her reasons for such daunting move.

Her parents were able to learn that her decision was born out of her concern for the underdogs and disadvantaged.

Her first week in the army was scary, to say the least. A stray 7.62 mm round made an impact through her roof and landed on her chest, fortunately, she was uninjured. While this would have forced some to rethink, undeterred, Norley kept her head in what she had signed up for.

She first arrived at the 1st Cavalry Division of Fort Hood, Texas. Norley served as a combat medic in Fallujah and as a mental health specialist (the only female one) in Ramadi, where she counselled soldiers returning from combat.

Kate worked alongside the Mortuary Affair Team to identify the remains of fallen soldiers. also helped to identify.

During her 16 months spent overseas, she tended to Iraqi children, encouraged Iraq women to help with rebuilding their country and also reached out to University of Baghdad students.

Kate was awarded a Combat Medic Badge for providing medical care while under fire.

After her active service in the Iraq War, Kate enrolled at the George Washington University to improve her knowledge of medicine.

She also became a veteran rights advocate for Vets For Freedom. The 2006-founded organization is aimed at conquering terrorism. The group also supports politicians that show consistency in their objectives.

One of Norley’s goals is to start up a women-led nonprofit organization devoid of politics and religion and aimed at empowering women to rise to the Third World.

Kate Norley Married/Husband

Kate Norley met her future husband while working with Vets For Freedom at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota. John and his crew were there to cover the event for his Daily Show.

When the convention security men chased John and his crewmen for entering a restricted area, Norley helped to hide them, and the rest, as they say, is history. They exchanged e mails and became friends, then lovers, then married couples.

They got married in October 2011 and in 2015, US Weekly reported that they welcomed their first child, a boy named Huson Oliver.

John has revealed that meeting Norley has changed the way he perceives the United States.

“I’m a little more defensive of how America is perceived overseas. America takes a lot of [expletive], much of it well earned, from the rest of the world. And yet when something terrible goes down, people are waiting for Americans to fall out of the sky and help them,” John told the Boston Globe in September 2015.

John is also pretty proud of his wife’s achievements. He once told People Magazine;

“It’s the most emasculating thing I could possibly do to go out with someone who has actually done something valuable with their life.”

John Williams Oliver was born on 23 April 1977 in Erdington, Birmingham, England. He gained popularity in the US from 2006 when Jon Stewart invited him to join The Daily Show as a Senior British Correspondent. Oliver left the Daily show in 2014 and began his own HBO show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Between 2010 and 2013, Oliver ran his own Comedy Central Show John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show.