To do something and do it well is a great honor but for one to be perfect in many areas is an even greater honor worth acclaiming. Kate Mansi is an American actress who came to the limelight for her role in Days of Our Lives as Abigail Deveraux on the NBC series from 2011-2016 for which she earned a pre-nomination in 41st Daytime Emmy Award in 2014.

She enjoys dancing, yoga and horseback riding and was enrolled in dance classes by her mother in her early years. The ever-smiling actress is not married though there are rumors surrounding her relationship, she is still single.

Kate Mansi Biography

The lady in focus was born in Calabasas, California, the United States on the 15th of September 1987 as Katherine Theresa Rose Morris. Kate is a dancer, an interest she developed at a very young age which made her mother who is a dancer herself enrol her in dance classes very early in her life. She started dancing at age 15 at Pacific Festival Ballet and performed as the principal dancer in shows like Nutcracker, Heaven and Hell, Peter Pan and Bambi.

She is of Irish and Italian descent. Her father is Jeff who she refers to as her rock and her mother is Victoria Morris Mansi. Kate is the younger sister of Lexa Mansi Morris and she has five step-siblings. “My parents are divorced and both got remarried. So I have a sort of Brady Bunch family on both sides,” she notes.

Katie’s interest in acting was nurtured by her drama teacher, Bill Garrett, and her grandmother, whom she loves and adores so much and calls her girl hero secretly paid for her acting classes off campus while she was still in college even when her parents said she should wait after college to act.

Have I mentioned that she is a horse lover? Mansi grew up horseback riding. “My father’s side of the family are big horsemen,” she explains. “He has a ranch, and we have all these horses.That was part of my heritage.”





Education and Career

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pepperdine University where she studied Film and Public relations. Her movie debut was season 4 of CBS hit show, How I Met With Your Mother where she played the character of Amanda in 2008. She has also made appearances for various commercial advertisements prior to acting as Abigail. Some of her films include Muse (2015) Unwanted Guest (2016) as Amy in Boyfriend Killer (2017).

Beyond acting and dancing, Kate is a social worker and has worked as a volunteer in Orphanage Outreach in Haiti. Philanthropist Kate Mansi launched a campaign in 2013 to raise $20,000 for Charity, to raise awareness for the cause of clean water and announced through her Twitter account on 30 December 2013, that she has succeeded in raising the full amount of money. She competed in the National Wormack Speech competition during her college days and won the second prize.

Kate Mansi believes that mental health is as important as physical health and shared her love for yoga on her Instagram and also partners with fitness booking app – Open Sweat where she offers a free workout class with the organization Bring Change 2 Mind. She has utilized her celebrity status to help the mental health awareness cause and is determined to bring a change. She believes that through awareness, people would be benefited and even more, mental patients could get treatment.

Is Kate Mansi Married? Husband

Kate seems to be a secretive person as she hardly shares information about her relationships though she posts pictures of her parents and siblings on her Instagram from time to time.

As stated earlier, she is not married and seems to be currently single although she was rumored to be in a relationship with singer and co-star in Days of Our Lives Casey Deidrick who played the role of Chad DiMerra in 2012. However, both of them remained tight-lipped about the rumor so it was not confirmed. Casey is currently in a relationship with a 28- year old American artist Jahan Yousaf whom he has been dating since June 2013.

Kate mentioned a boyfriend on her Instagram in February who she says she loves more than her horse but has neither mentioned his name nor shared pictures of him.

Kate Mansi Measurements, Net Worth

Kate is a beautiful lady with a slim flexible body and an hourglass body shape. However, her body measurements are not available.

Weight: 55kg (121 lbs)

Height: 5′ 2″ (1.57 m)

Kate is a hardworking and intelligent lady and has got a huge salary from her work with an estimated net worth of $2 million.