Kate Fagan ESPN, Partner, Body Measurements, Husband Wiki, Bio

Kate Fagan’s passion for sports is firm. We all know her as a sports reporter working for the ESPN. What many don’t know is this – she was her High School’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.

Fagan played basketball for the women’s team at the University of Colorado from 1999 to 2004. Also, she professionally played the non-contact sport in Ireland before she decided to chase her other passion – writing.

Since she joined ESPN in January 2012, she has worked as a columnist and feature writer for espnW. While many of her stories have been published on ESPN.com and other media platforms of ESPN Inc.

In the same year, Fagan generated lots of buzzes after she told her tale in a column ESPN published. 2 years later, Kate published a book that narrated the same story. She titled the book – “The Reappearing Act: Coming Out as Gay on a College Basketball Team Led by Born-Again Christians”.

According to Kate, she had to tell her tale because “…there were not really enough examples for younger kids who might be athletes or want to work in the sports world and also identify as gay, lesbian (or) transgender.”

Kate Fagan Wiki/Bio

Kate Fagan was born on 15th November 1981 in Warwick, Rhode Island.

She attended Niskayuna High School in Schenectady, New York. This was where she became an all-time leading scorer in basketball.

The ESPN reporter also attended the University of Colorado Boulder where she again played basketball. Records have it that she suffered a setback when she got her foot injured as a freshman. Despite that, she emerged as one of the best scorers of the women’s team. It’s said she made a Big 12 Conference record by making 44 consecutive free throws during the 2002-03 season and, was a First Team Academic Big 12 performer for a long time.

Kate Fagan graduated from the University of Colorado in 2004, earning a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

She also played professional basketball for the Colorado Chill.

Kate’s father, Chris Fagan was also a basketballer. He played professional basketball in Europe, abandoned it and opened a financial investment company. Her mother, Kathy Fagan reportedly worked as a sales representative for McGraw-Hill.

Kate Fagan ESPN

Before Kate Fagan joined ESPN, she handled the Philadelphia 76ers for “Philadelphia Inquirer”. Prior to that, it’s known that she worked as a sports writer for “The Glen Falls Post-Star” and as the sports editor of “The Ellensburg Daily Record”.

In ESPN, Kate Fagan has been praised for writing a handful of constructive pieces that circulated media platforms, generated social buzz and stirred meaningful discourse.

ESPN’s profile on Kate highlighted that some of the write-ups include “an ESPN The Magazine story on U.S. Women’s National Team star Abby Wambach, a breaking-news interview with Derrick Gordon, the first openly gay player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball and a poignant look at Madison Holleran, a University of Pennsylvania track and field athlete who died by suicide.”

Kate Fagan Partner/Husband

Many are confused about who’s Kate Fagan Partner. Some even believe she’s married to Peter Minter – an award-winning poet, editor and scholar lecturing at the University of Sydney.

This is not so. Peter Minter is married to another Kate Fagan – an Australian poet, musician and academic.

Severally, bloggers have missed facts up between Kate Fagan (the ESPN reporter) and Kate Fagan (the poet). Sometimes their pictures are used wrongly.

Let’s set the facts straight. Kate Fagan Partner was Sue Hovey, the former vice president and executive editor at ESPN. Hovey was with ESPN for 14 years but is now an independent writer and editor.

Sometimes in 2014, Fagan talked about Sue during an interview. She was asked:

“You and your partner both work in sports journalism…(are there) any professional jealousy or conflict or it’s all nice, very stereotypical lesbian-like collaboration.”

Responding, she said:

“Sue started as a writer, but spent the bulk of her career as an editor, so we actually work quite well together on that front. She helped me shape and edit my memoir – we’re like a tag team. Just having a safe space where someone you trust can be honest with you about your words. It’s invaluable.”

Not long past, it emerged that the ESPN reporter is dating Kathryn Budig. Budig is a yoga teacher and, it’s believed Kate and Kathryn fell in love in 2016.

Kate Fagan Body Measurements

Information about Kate Fagan’s body measurements is equally mixed-up like that of her relationship. What’s obvious is that she’s few inches taller than 5 feet.