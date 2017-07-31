For those who surprisingly have not seen or at least heard of Kat Timpf (even though she is not Tomi Lahren), she is a beautiful, private, vocal, and sometimes controversial TV presenter and reporter.

Apart from speaking out her mind and being a reporter and TV personality, Kat is also a comedian. Many people would actually believe they know the woman, but how close?

Kat Timpf Wiki/Bio/Age

A little closer to this beautiful woman, she was born Katherine Clare Timpf on October 29, 1988. Apart from the information on her birthplace, which is Detroit, there is very little information on how she grew up or about her family.

For her education, the TV star graduated from Hillsdale College in 2010 with a B.A. in English.

After Bill O’Reilly left Fox news, Kat began co-hosting the Fox News 5:00 alongside Eric Bolling and Eboni K. Williams.

It was, however, in 2015 that she started appearing on the Fox TV.

Even before joining Fox, she had been a journalist since after graduation. Through the Fund for American Studies in 2012, she was awarded the Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship Program.

She worked as a reporter for CampusReform.org, NASA’s Third Rock Radio news anchor, and as a digital editor for The Washington Times.

Interestingly enough, even as she is not someone that is all the public type, Kat will be remembered by many after making a little contribution of her mind during the 2016 American elections, in her usual Vocal style.

A strong supporter of Jeb Bush, the Journalist fiercely antagonized the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. As far as she was concerned, and she was not scared to say it, Clinton was fake, and she was only pretending to be a feminist.

By the way, don’t think it was only Clinton that she attacked, as she took on Donald Trump as well when he started his campaigns. “Trump is not an enemy to be feared. Trump is a hack in a trucker hat,” she wrote in an article.

She has not always been the one on the attacking side as she was attacked by a man at a political event where she was supposed to speak on criminal justice reform. When she was about to take to the podium, the man approached her and dumped an entire 1.5-liter bottle of water on her before taking off.

“Just to see someone look you in the eye with that kind of anger and hatred and whip water in your face … is a terrifying thought,” Timpf said while insisting it was a planned attack.

The reporter attracted the anger of Star Wars fans when she said: “I have never had any interest in watching space nerds poke each other with their little space nerd sticks and I’m not gonna start now. You Star Wars people are crazy.”

The fans took it too seriously that she even received death threats for it. Did you think she would come out to apologize? How wrong of you.

Kat Timpf Husband, Married

Everyone knows that the 27-year-old is sure beautiful and well established, and the consensus guess would probably be that she has a husband, or would soon get married. Or in the least, is seriously hooked.

The thing, though, is that from all we can gather, she is still not married. What is more, is that to surprise you, there is no reports or rumors that she is dating anyone at the moment.

That doesn’t mean that there is no one there, as there could be, but considering the kind of personal person she is, it will, of course, be hard to find that out.

Nevertheless, she once had a boyfriend, Blake, whom they had broken up a long time ago. Most recently, Joel Pavelski was thought to be her boyfriend, but she indicated he was just a friend.

And if you are wondering her type of man;

What I am looking for in a boyfriend is one that is a portable electrical outlet where I can charge my e cigs and phone — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) October 4, 2015

Yes. I am looking for a husband that micromanages my face. https://t.co/0PvAk5v8N9 — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) October 5, 2015

Kat Timpf Salary and Net Worth

Even though her Net Worth is not yet revealed, Kat Timpf’s annual salary is said to be around $51,000. It could as well, be more.

Also, considering that she is a comedian, an editor, and a reporter, she is sure to have some bucks rolling into her account.

Height and Body Measurements

Most people appear to be way taller than they actually are, on TV. For Timpf, she has a height of 1.7 meters (5 feet 6 inches). The beautiful and confident woman has a very nice physique and weighs almost 119 pounds.