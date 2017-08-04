Kat Stacks is an American hip hop artist, a rapper, and a blogger. She is popular on the internet and is known for stirring controversy in the world of pop culture.

She is also associated with a string of rappers, with whom she has had flings and relationships.

Kat Stacks Bio/Wiki

Kat Stacks (Born Andrea Herrera) was born on November 1989 in Venezuela. Although she is of Venezuelan descent, Kat Stacksholds an American nationality. She moved with her parents to the USA when she was only eight years old.

Known for her YouTube videos, and for stirring controversy in the pop culture universe, she used to be a prostitute, after she suffered sexual abuse and was forced into prostitution at age 14 by her pimp, with whom she had a brief relationship.

After giving birth to her pimp’s child, at 19, she had a string of flings with rappers, both popular and the not so popular, having sex with them.

She has worked for WorldStarHipHop.com, and on account of her YouTube videos, where she calls out rappers, she has gotten beaten up so many times.

You Might Also Like: Kelly Monaco Married, Husband, Net Worth, Billy Miller, Wiki, Bio

Kat Stacks Net Worth

Kat Stacks known to have had a rough childhood, but today, she says she has moved on from the pain of poverty and lack. Quite obviously, she has amassed some fortune following her hit with the internet fan base.

Famous for being loud-mouthed, Kat Stacks has a net worth of around $200,000, with an annual income of around $30,000.

Not bad for an immigrant with a rough childhood.

Kat Stacks Relationship, Son, Husband, Boyfriend

Having already divulged almost every detail about her rough past, Kat Stacks is even more popular for her life story than for her music or beauty.

She claims to have dated Prince at the age of 14, just after she gave birth to her Pimp’s child. When she got pregnant at 19, a lot of people believed Prince was the child’s father. Although she didn’t confirm any of the rumors following the news of her pregnancy going viral on the internet, it was until after the birth of her child, that she eventually tweeted a picture of the child with his father: her pimp.

Kat gave birth to a son, TJ, whom she raised alone, simultaneously enduring physical torture from the boy’s father, her pimp. Kat Stacks has never mentioned who her pimp was, but she has said again and again that he was not her husband, as he never really married her. According to her, the pimp even took pleasure in torturing her, making her beg him while she cried.

Kat Stacks also claimed she had a relationship with Lil Wayne, as well as numerous other rappers, including but not restricted to Soulja Boy, Yung Maserati, Kimrick Lewis, Gucci Mane and Marcus Gilbert. She claims to have had these flings while still struggling as a rapper.

Following an image that she posted on social media of herself alongside Shanod Johnson, the owner, and promoter of HNIC entertainments, the rumors had it that she was dating Shanod Johnson.

Recently though, Kat Stacks has not been linked to any name as of yet. She’s not married. Never was.

There are speculations that she might be seeing someone in secret, but if that is true, then she is surely being sneaky about this one – quite unlike her loud self.

Check Out Also: Jaymee Sire Married, Wedding, Body Measurements, Wiki

Height/Weight

Kat Stacks is 5ft 7 Inch tall and has an incredible body with absolutely flawless measurements. She is a natural blonde, and loves wearing short and revealing dresses, and never shies away from posting provocative pictures online.

A tattoo freak, Kat Stacks has tattoos all over her body.

Popularity on Social Media

Kat Stacks is an internet personality and has become famous on Twitter and Instagram, where she has a combined 450,000 followers.

She has stirred quite a lot of controversies on the pop culture. She has also suffered a lot of backlash from critics. Not quite long ago she received a deportation based on her online persona. Following this incident, she has become a kind of face for a group of undocumented immigrants who had come to America as children and are fighting for the right to stay, called DREAMers.

She is also the author of Becoming Kat Stacks, her famous book, which helped a great deal in amassing a lot of followers and fans.

Kat Stacks is a huge fan of Nicki Minaj and sometimes dresses like her.