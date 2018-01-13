Advertisement

Some people work extremely hard in life to attain celebrity status, while others have it as a birthright without having to lift a finger in a request for it. Such is the story of Karima Jackson who unlike the men in her family and her parents, chose a less noisy profession, yet so much noise is made about her, who she really is and what she is up to every now and then.

Let’s find out more who this quiet celebrity is and what she is up to recently.

Karima Jackson’s Biography, Wiki, Parents

Karima Jackson was born in Los Angeles CA, on February 17, 1994, into the star-studded family of Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff as one of 5 children which include: O’Shea Jr., Darrell, Shareef, and Deja.

Karima’s dad Ice Cube is a graduate of Architectural drawing but have always had love for rapping. He is known to have started jotting down his rap lyrics when he was in keyboard classes at George Washington Preparatory High School. This turned out well for him as we know him more today in music and acting than as an architectural designer.

Karima’s mum Kimberly Woodruff shines both as a celebrity herself and as the wife of a celebrity. The two have been married for over two decades now and she has been exceptionally supportive of her husband, contributing to his successful career and ultimately their happy home.

The two met while they were still in college as Ice Cube admitted that he fell totally for her from the very first time he saw her. Kimberly, however, did not reciprocate his admiration as she was in a relationship already. Six months down the line, Ice Cube was still showing his interest and they met again. Today, that second meeting has resulted to the birth of 4 lovely children whom one of them, Karima Jackson is our subject of interest today





Is Karima Jackson Dating or Married? Boyfriend

There aren’t many details about Karima Jackson’s personal life out in the public domain. For one thing, she is hugely famous for being the daughter of a famous actor and rapper, her mother is as well a celebrated model, and she is still a brother to an uprising rapper. But of course, she has a love life and here is what we found out about it!

Karima Jackson has a boyfriend who goes by the name Horatio Joines. He is also a member of the Organize Change Incorporated which was founded by Karima. The two are quite committed to each other and Joines, in particular, identifies with Karima’s devotion to noble causes.

In 2016 when Karima was actively campaigning for “cleanup Woodland Cemetery” in Newark, it was reported that she met with some resistance from the cemetery board which felt they hadn’t enough money for the cemetery project and in fact have other priorities other than cleaning up the old cemetery.

Karima got into an argument with one of the cemetery board members at the cemetery and she was reported to have accused the man of pointing fingers at her and poking her in the face. Karima then called her boyfriend Horatio Joines and the police afterwards. Joines, however, arrived early and was about taking a picture of the board members license plate when he charged towards him. A dispute ensued between the two men which escalated into a fight and some on the ground wrestling. Both men filled assault charges against each other but the matter has since died down.

Karima Jackson and Horatio Joines are still together and going on fine. They are yet to get married. Not much is known about Joines but from the look of things, he is obviously not a celebrity or yet to be fingered to relate to a celebrity. He is just a fine gentleman who has found the apple of his own eye in a celebrity family. The two seems ideal for each other and maybe just one day, they will make the limelight for standing up for what they are committed to today.

