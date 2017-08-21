Karen Gravano is a reputed American reality actress best known for her role in Mob Wives which premiered on April 17, 2011.

Karen Gravano Wiki

Gravano was born on May 8, 1972, Karen Gravano. She is the daughter of Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, a former underboss of the Gambino crime family and federal informant.

Karen Gravano was only nineteen years old when her father came to be affiliated with the media. In 1992, Karen and her family moved to Arizona under the federal witness protection program.

Also See: Dominique Provost-Chalkley Wiki, Height, Body Measurements, Net Worth

There Karen became a licensed aesthetician and launched her own day spa. Later, she moved back to Staten Island to create her own identity away from the dishonorable conduct of her father.

Karen Gravano Father

Karen’s father is none other than Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, the infamous mob underboss who killed 19 people before cooperating with the government in the takedown of the Gambino crime family and other crime families.

Karen Gravano said she was 10 the first time she suspected her father was a killer.

She was on her way to ask her dad’s permission to go to a sleepover with her fifth-grade friends when she caught him in his bedroom with a gun. And that same night her father’s rivals was fatally shot.

Karen said she was only 19 when her father told her and her family he would begin helping the government pursue charges against his mob buddies, including boss Gotti.

In exchange for his cooperation, Gravano was not prosecuted for his 19 murders but was instead convicted of a lesser charge that resulted in a jail sentence of a few years.

Karen later starred in a famous reality show titled Mob Wives – which documented the lives of seven wives whose husbands were imprisoned for their ties to Mafia. The show was an instant hit.

She authored her tell-all memoir Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, and Me! In 2012.

Also See: Lucas Neff Married, Wife, Net Worth, Body Measurements, Wiki, Bio

Karen Gravano Married

Karen Gravano who is obviously not married to any one at the moment has had her share of relationships.

She was in a relationship with Lee, who was co-star Drita D’Avanazo’s husband. Their relationship lasted seven years.

It is no surprise that the two women continued to accuse and insult each other on social media as the reunion aired.

Karen reportedly got into a primary fight with co-star Drita at the Mob Wives season six reunion.

In one of her tweets, Drita accused Karen of following and stalking her husband. Drita believed that Karen, who actually dated Lee for several years before his relationship with her was still obsessed and still had a soft spot in her heart for him.

Karen Gravano Dating

Karen Gravano had begun dating a man named Storm, the two were together since 2013, till about early 2017.

Like Gravano, Storm has a daughter of his own, who he calls his twin. So basically, Karen is currently off hook.

Karen Gravano Daughter

Karen has an adorable daughter Karina whom she had with David Seabrook.

Seabrook has been described as Karen’s ex-fiancé and as well as her ex-boyfriend and also rumored that they have divorced.

Karina who made appearances on Mob Wives when it was first aired in 2011, has become an Instagram star in her own right having more than 60,000 followers.

Karen Gravano Weight Loss

Weight is a sensitive issue for most people, and Karen Gravano has definitely struggled with hers.

Over the years, Karen’s weight has fluctuated and three years ago she found her weight at the forefront of an issue.

Also See: Dana Jacobson Married, Husband, Family, Height, Measurements

Apparently, Gravano felt that her likeness was used in the video game, Grand Theft Auto 5, and her claim was disputed on the fact that she was ‘too fat’ for the person in the game to resemble her.

Her body measurement is of 39-27-40 inches, which she is not ashamed to share on her social media accounts.

Karen Gravano is active on social media – she is on Twitter, Instagram and facebook.

Karen 1.73 tall and is estimated to have a net worth of $400,000.