She is a fresh new face on TV and there is no way we are going to pass up an opportunity to check her out in detail. We can assure you that the topic of Kara Killmer’s wiki, height, dating, married, husband and parents is going to prove to be as educative and entertaining as can be. So, sit tight and hang in there as we get started on the topic of Kara Killmer’s wiki.

See also: Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Husband, Children, Feet, Measurements

Kara Killmer’s Wiki

This star was born on June 14, 1988, in Crowley, Texas. She does not have a whole lot of information about her out there but we are just going to try our best to dig up all we can on this one. Once she was done with high school, Killmer attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, then she graduated in 2010 with a B.F.A. in performing arts. She started out her on-screen life that same year.

She appeared in the Hulu reality television web series ‘If I Can Dream’, it was a show which featured a number of participants who were trying to make it in the entertainment business. Later on, in 2014, she went on to star as Athena True in the NBC science fiction crime thriller pilot ‘Tin Man’. Later on that year, she joined the cast of the NBC drama Chicago Fire, as Sylvie Brett, the paramedic who replaces Leslie Shay (Lauren German) in the third season premiere titled “Always” that aired on September 23, 2014.

Here is a nice romantic fact, she made her film debut with her future husband Andrew Cheney and John Rhys-Davies in the Revolutionary War action-adventure thriller Beyond the Mask that was released on April 6, 2015.

She has been active since 2010, so there is no doubt that she has a very sizable net worth. We wouldn’t know considering the fact that she keeps a lot of her personal information to herself. All we can assume is that she gets paid a whole lot of money for her stellar performances. That is all we have on the topic Kara Killmer’s wiki if there is any more information, we will be sure to pass it on.

See Also: Victor Webster’s Wife, Married, Gay, Girlfriend, Height

Kara Killmer’s Height

Rather than just dropping her height, we are going to dig right into all her listed body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 56 kilograms

Breast Size: 35 inches

Waist Size: 25 inches

Hip Size: 36 inches

Dress Size: 6

Bra Size: 34A

Feet/Shoe Size: Undisclosed

See also: Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Husband, Children, Feet, Measurements

Kara Killmer’s Dating/Married/Husband

She may be a private person, but there is no way that she could hide something like this, especially since she got married to her co-star. The romance between Kara Killmer and Andrew Cheney began during the filming of ‘Beyond the mask’ in 2015. By the time a period of one year elapsed, the budding romance had progressed.

By May 2016, the couple had taken it to the next level and they tied the knot. The couple shares a lovely chemistry and relationship with each other. There have been no reports of any friction or flights. They do not yet have any children and neither have any announcements been made regarding pregnancy in Kara Killmer. Kara Killmer is a beautiful and talented actress with great faith in God.

See Also: Zooey Deschanel’s Height, Weight, And Body Measurements

Kara Killmer’s Family

As mentioned earlier, there is not much information out there about this star. Likewise, there is nothing out there about her family. Nothing on her parent’s, siblings or even her in-laws. Hopefully, as she becomes more famous, there will be more news on her personal life for us to delve into.