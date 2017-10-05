Kalani Hilliker’s exceptional dancing skills announced her to Americans in 2013 when she contested in the second season of Lifetime’s Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, coming 4th place. Shortly after she became the main cast on another Lifetime reality TV series Dance Moms.

Kalani Hilliker Facts

Kalani Brooke Hilliker was born on September 23, 2000, in Phoenix, Arizona. Hilliker showed passion for dancing as a kid much to the delight of her mom who enrolled her in dance classes, partly because she would enjoy dressing her up.

Hilliker has two maternal step siblings named Jett Newman, Jax Hilliker. Her mother had the boys from two different men.

At the age of 11, Kalani had begun making waves with her talent. She was part of the dance group, AKsquared which became the first winners of Disney’s Make Your Mark: Ultimate Dance Off – Shake It Up. At the 2011 The Dance Awards, Kalani was the 2nd runner-up in the category of Mini Female Best Dancer.

From then on, her career has enjoyed a rapid exponential rise. Together with her dance group, she guest starred in one episode of the Disney TV series Shake It Up, as part of their winning prize.

In 2013, Hilliker won The Dance Awards for Junior Female Best Dancer. That same year, she appeared in an uncredited role as a dancer on ABC’s short-lived series Bunheads. Kalani then joined the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and came fourth place.

In 2014, Kalani made a cameo appearance on one episode of America’s Got Talent. Together with her mom, Kalani joined the Main cast of Dance Moms in 2014 from the 4th season. Kalani and her mom left the show in the 5th season for family reasons but returned in the 5th season.

Fans were shocked in May 2016 when it was revealed that Kalani’s mom Kira has a criminal past. Leaked court documents showed that she was involved in a fraudulent crime back in 2009 when she tricked people on eBay into buying fake Plasma HDTVs. She was slapped with a $5,975 fine and faced 2 years of probation.

Fortunately, the revelation didn’t affect Kalani’s career. In 2016 she earned a Teen Choice Awards nomination for Choice Dancer. She has also been busy building up her filmography with projects like Breaking Brooklyn, and Swiped.

Kalani has appeared in a handful of music videos, including Todrick Hall’s “Ease On Down The Boulevard.”

More Kalani Hilliker FUN FACTS

In addition to dancing, Kalani played soccer in school and was on the school team.

Her favourite celebrity is Selena Gomez. However, the first CD she bought was Miley Cyrus’s Hannah Montanna.

She loves puppies, but wouldn’t mind a finger monkey as a pet.

“Know your own happiness.” is her favorite quote.

Kalani is left-handed.

The Bachelor is her TV guilty pleasure, but she is also obsessed with Grey’s Anatomy.

Her favorite food is Frozen yogurt. She practically can’t resist it. Favorite ice cream flavor is mint chocolate chip.

Kalani’s fav pizza toppings are Pineapple and ham.

And the word she is most guilty of using? “LIT!”

Kalani gets absolutely crazy when “When people say things assuming [that] they think they know what happened.”

She prefers Instagram to Twitter… Apparently, that’s where she has more followers, a whopping 4.4 Million. Beat That!

Kalani Hilliker Net Worth

In her teens, Kalani has achieved a level of success many grown adults can only wish for.

In addition to her talent, Kalani banks from her own dancewear collection named Purple Pixes. She also owns a sock line and an activewear collection.

My new purple Pixes collection is out go get it and follow @kalanicollection @purplepixiesny for more info! A post shared by Kalani Hilliker (@kalanihilliker) on Jun 30, 2015 at 7:57pm PDT

Kalani, for her 16th birthday gift received a white Range Rover from her mom and step-dad.

However, at this stage in her career, it is uncertain how much she is really worth, but we bet there will be lots of zeros should she keep at this pace.

Kalani Hilliker Dad

Kalani’s father is Matthew Hilliker. Not much is known about him, but it is a fact that Kalani is incredibly fond of him. She dedicated this sweet post to him on Father’s Day 2014.

Happy Father’s Day dad I love you and don’t know what I would do without you❤️happy Father’s Day to all fathers! A post shared by Kalani Hilliker (@kalanihilliker) on Jun 15, 2014 at 12:11pm PDT

Kalani Hilliker Boyfriend

Kalani has had fun teasing the public about her love life. She Tweeted this sometime in 2015;

Who wants to be my boyfriend — Kalani Hilliker (@KalaniHilliker) August 31, 2015

Later in 2015 she was suspected to be dating fellow dancer Brandon Chang, but she denied

@bchang2298 and I are not dating — Kalani Hilliker (@KalaniHilliker) July 25, 2015

However, she later owned up in 2016, and it appears they are still together as of 2017.

Happy birthday to my boyfriend Bchang you’re perfect and I love you so happy 18th!!! Miss you!! @bchang2298 pic.twitter.com/43ld6sC9m3 — Kalani Hilliker (@KalaniHilliker) February 3, 2016

Kalani Hilliker Height: 5 feet and 3 inches

Body Measurements 35-27-35 inches