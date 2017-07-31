Kaitlyn Vincie is an American sports reporter and journalist who works for Fox Sports, appearing on NASCAR Race Hub, RaceDay and other update shows. Her passion for stock race cars surged after she was handed a pit lane pass for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

An FS1 breakout star, Vince began her reporting career fresh off college at Langley Speedway in her hometown of Virginia. She rose to the mainstream after her vlogs posted on SceneDaily received much acclaim.

Kaitlyn Vincie Bio/Wiki

She was born Kaitlyn Anne Vincie on December 10, 1987, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Vincie spent her early childhood days up to the start of high school in Bridgewater. However, she continued her high school schooling in another Virginia town, — Warrenton where her family had relocated.

Kaitlyn is the second daughter of John and Margaret Vincie. Information on her background reveals that her grandparents had careers in the educational field. Her grand mother taught the fifth grade while her grandfather worked in a faculty at Bridgewater College.

Like many journalists today, Vincie’s passion for journalism began when she was young. During her high school days at Fauquier High School, Warrenton, Vincie was an active athlete, competing both in the track and field events. She even managed the school’s wrestling team for four years.

Among her race track creds include finishing first in the 800 meters event of the AAA Cedar Run District. Vince graduated from Fauquier in 2006 and proceeded to Christopher Newport University to study communications.

In addition to what she learned from the four walls of college-classroom, Vince was opportune to be mentored by journalist Al Pearce who fed her with detailed information about the journalism career. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2010.

Vince’s interest in stock race cars increased during her internship program at Christopher Newport University’s athletics department. While writing a piece on auto racing gender disparity with focus on female NASCAR star Danica Patrick, Vince secured a pit lane pass for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Journalism/FS1 Career

As earlier stated, Vince’s first job was at Langley Speedway. Her role included interviewing drivers for Speedway TV. Her works were telecast on WSKY TV, a local station.

While at Speedway, Vince took up a second job as a waiter in order to bolster her earnings. She worked three nights each week.

With a slow start her her journalism career, Kaitlyn looked to better her chances by posting self-made NASCAR reports named “Hot for NASCAR” on YouTube. The vlog included her take on Sprint Cup Series and her interview with drivers.

Fortunately, NASCAR fans loved it as the blog became immensely popular. In order to better the quality of her videos, Vince studied computer software so she could edit her videos. Soon stock car racing website SceneDaily began posting the videos on their website, giving Vince the career boost she had hoped for.

Kaitlyn worked for Langley Speedway for one more year before leaving in 2012. She then worked as the managing director for a tanning salon in Newport News, Virginia.

Her reporting works caught the attention of Speed who invited her for an interview to fill the position of a social media reporter. Vince aced the interview and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in summer 2012 to begin her new job.

Since then, Kaitlyn has only risen in her career. With such inspiring success, many NASCAR fans are keen to know just what her life is like when she isn’t on set, and that brings us to the topic of her romantic life.

Kaitlyn Vincie Married/Husband

In May 2017, Vince took to Twitter to announce that she was pregnant. This caused many to wonder if she was married and to whom she was married to. Since her announcement, Vince has been taking her fans through her pregnancy journey, flooding her social media pages with pictures of her baby bump.

Vince has also revealed the face of the father of her baby who is named Blake Harris. Blake is the car chief for Furniture Row Racing’s No. 78 team. He is also a multi-instrumentalist.

According to information revealed by Vince herself, her child is a baby girl and would be born no later than 23 August 2017.

The couple is engaged to be married.

In May 2017, Kaitlyn published a very personal story of her life and relationship on a blog Jeff Gluck. In her story, Vince revealed that she met Blake “while working and traveling on the racing circuit at an unusual restaurant near New Hampshire Motor Speedway (just your conventional NASCAR love story).”

As Vince narrates in her story, she and Blake never planned to be parents by 2017, thus the choice of name “Kadence” for their baby girl. Vince explained that the name was gotten from a musical term “cadence” which means rhythm. She explained that the baby has changed the rhythm of their lives.

