Kadeem Hardison is an American actor and director best known for his role in long-running NBC spin-off sitcom ‘A Different World’ as Dwayne Wayne. He is African American by ethnicity and American by nationality.

He is 5 feet tall; there isn’t much information about his personal life as he values his privacy.

Kadeem Hardison’s Bio

Kadeem Hardison was born on the 24th of July 1965 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York, USA. He was conceived to antique and fine art collector father Donald McFadden and pioneer African-American runway model and fashion diversity advocate mother Bethann Hardison. He is the only child of his parents.

Kadeem hasn’t really disclosed much of his early life and education but we do know that his mother enrolled him in acting classes at age nine. Kadeem Hardison got his first acting role at the age of 14 in the ‘Color Of Friendship’ at the ABC Afterschool Special.

Kadeem Hardison’s Acting Career

He studied Theater at the New York’s Eubie Blake Theater and gained his first exposure in an episode of popular series ‘The Cosby Show’. Kadeem Hardison has been in several sitcoms like The Boondocks, Living Single, and The Cosby Show.

His previous shows led him to also feature in other shows titled ‘A Different World’, Girlfriends, Greek, and Everybody Hates Chris (as the judge) among others. He has also starred in movies like; 30 Years to Life, Biker Boyz, The 6th Man, Panther, White Men Can’t Jump, Showtime, Made of Honor, and a host of other movies he has starred in.





Kadeem Hardison is known for the flip-up sunglasses he wore as the character Dwayne Wayne in A Different World. This was the same gesture that was made by popular American basketball player Dwayne Wade in the 2012 NBA final game 4 press conference when he wore flip-up sunglasses in his interview and said he was paying a little homage to Dwayne Wayne that night.

Video Game

In 2013, he appeared in Playstation exclusive video game ‘Beyond: Two Souls’ as Cole Freeman.

Kadeem Hardison’s Net Worth

His net worth is estimated to be $2 million. He has won a couple of awards for his achievements and works. Some notable awards include; Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, also the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series in 1991 and 1992 for the popular comedy series ‘A Different World’.

Kadeem Hardison’s Wife and Daughter

Hardison married American singer Chanté Moore in 1997 and they got divorced in 2000, they have a daughter Sophia born in 1996. The pair has been very protective regarding their personal life but most reports say that the pair had a secret wedding especially since there was no real mention of wedding bells before the news of their union sprang up.

However, all we know is that the couple went separate ways in the year 2000. Although in recent times there has been news of a re-ignition of ‘chemistry’ between the two as Chanté and Kadeem seem to get along fine despite the divorce. This could be observed in TV series ‘R&B Divas LA’. She at one time said

“That’s my baby… But I don’t wanna be his girl. He appreciates for who I was and who I am and we grew together that’s what friendship is about whether or not we’re married or lovers or whatever the case is, you have to know who you’re with and he and I spent a lot of time together.”

She also mentioned how he was a good father and a great dad. We still don’t know the reason for the divorce but according to her, “He’s family. I do love him; not in love but love him.”

Chanté got remarried in 2002 to Kenny Lattimore and they have a son together but they got divorced in 2011.

Sophia, Hardison’s daughter with Chante was born on the 27th of September 1996 a year before they officially tied the knot. Most people would say she is a splitting image of her father; however, both parents played their roles in her life.

Kadeem Hardison’s Relationship With Cree Summer

Cree summer was a co-cast in one of Kadeem Hardison’s famous works back in the day ‘A Different World’ and it was known that Cree and Kadeem dated then. Though people had that idea when the role Cree played was that of a student activist Freddie Brooks who had feelings for Dwayne Wayne.

Cree married Angelo Pullen in 2000 and they have two children together. Kadeem Hardison is currently single.