Kacie McDonnell is a reporter for NESN in Boston. She has worked for NBC 41 in Kansas City and also as an anchor at FOX 29 in Philadelphia.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has dark brown hair.

Kacie McDonnell’s Biography

Kacie McDonnell was born on the 30th of July 1990 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, U.S.A to Michele Donnell and Ken McDonnell. American by nationality, she has two siblings by the name; Isabelle and Lochlan McDonnell.

There is little-known information about her biography, but one of the things we do know is that she used to be a hockey player; she has actually played the sport to some level, with her team being first runner-ups in a Chicago National Championship.

Kacie McDonnell’s Education and Career

Growing up, being a reporter in a reputable media company was her dream as a child. She studied at Villanova University where she majored in Communications and had degrees in both Communications and Specializations in Journalism & Media Production.

Prior to her early education, Kacie McDonnell was at Nativity BVM High School in 2004, and in 2010 she went to the university where she worked as an On Air Model’ at QVC for three and a half years and she then moved to ‘FOX Television’ as an Eagles Pregame, Sideline Reporter.

While at Fox Television, Kacie McDonnell got promoted to the role of ‘Traffic Reporter’ five months after joining the team. She left FOX Television and joined ‘Turner sports’ in August 2014 where she was a courtside Reporter in ’NCAA Men’s Final Tour 2016’.

She then became a reporter for ‘KSHB’ The EW Scripps Company. Kacie McDonnell also worked as an anchor in NESN, Boston. Currently, she works with NESN.

Hobbies

Kacie loves cooking, baking, and she occasionally goes on fishing trips. She writes blogs, posts, and the latest news on her active accounts. She enjoys listening to hip-hop and country music, and lokes watching TV series.

McDonnell has been to Greece in one of her many travels to witness its cultural beauty and architectural beauty.

Quick Fact:

Did you know she was once named Miss teen Pennsylvania International?

Relationships

Kacie’s love life has certainly been colorful as has been involved in a couple of relationships including her previous engagement with a football player, then Quarterback Aaron Murray. They began dating in 2013, when they met, he was still in Georgia she would fly down from Athens in Greece just to be with him. Also, reports say that she gave up her work to be with him in Kansas.

They got engaged, but it was only weeks to their wedding when they called off the engagement. There is no actual reason or reasons as to why the engagement was called off, all she said at the time was that it was the best to part ways and she was moving on with her life; she wished him the very best in life.

Kacie McDonnell’s Relationship with Eric Hosmer

Currently, Kacie is reported to be in a relationship with the then Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer; who made his second straight appearance in The World Series in 2016.

Reports have it that he is a free agent now and he could be signing for a team that would make him close to Kacie. Reports say that the Red Sox are among possible clubs fighting for the talented sportsman’s signature with the deal most likely to pull through.

The couple parted and started seeing each other again earlier in 2017. They are a year into their relationship and are growing strong, the couple has been spending a pretty good time together.

They have been spotted in events together and it has been heard that they go on dates whenever they can. She first announced their engagement in 2015. We wish the couple the very best and expect to hear wedding bells soon.

Kacie McDonnell’s Net Worth and Social Media

McDonnell’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000.

Kacie McDonnell has an active Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter account with over 44k, 124k, and 82.2k followers respectively. She updates and interests her followers with some personal posts, trending news, latest events, among others.