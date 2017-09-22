Born on February 25, 1986, Justin Berfield is an American actor, writer, and producer, who became a phenomenon and rose to fame for playing the role of Reese, in the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

Berfield started his acting career at a very tender age. At the age of 5, he appeared as a minor character in a commercial for Folgers Coffee.

Subsequently, he began guest-starring in films and movies and equally played numerous supporting roles in Hollywood film industry.

He went on to appear in 20 other nationally broadcast American commercials as a young child.

See Also: Amy Yasbeck Bio, Dating, Boyfriend, Husband, Daughter, Family

His TV debut came in the short-lived series The Good Life (1994) in which he co-starred with Drew Carey.

Berfield’s other TV appearances include Hardball, The Boys Are Back, The Mommies (1994–1995), Kim Possible, Malcolm in the Middle, and Sons of Tucson.

In 2000, he won a Young Star Award for “Best Young Ensemble Cast: Television.”

Three years later, the Agoura Hills-born actor was also nominated for Young Artist Award for “Best Supporting Young Actor Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama).”

Justin Berfield Bio/Wiki

As earlier stated, Berfield was born in the year 1986 on 25th of February, and this year makes his age only 31.

His birthplace is Agoura Hills, in California, while his parents are Gail Berfield (née Stark) and Eric “Rick” Berfield.

Berfield’s birth sign is Sagittarius. He belongs to white ethnicity and American nationality.

Being a very private person, there’s very less information about the sensation actor.

However, we reliably gathered that he is the younger brother of America’s favourite actor, Lorne Berfield.

Justin Berfield Gay, Boyfriend

Well, taking about his personal life, Berfield has managed – to a very great extent – to stay away from the limelight.

Presently, his relationship status is not yet known and the fact he has no girlfriend and has never dated anyone in the past makes his fan curious.

Having had much time spent on the entertainment industry Justin Berfield has never been seen with a girlfriend or boyfriend.

But if rumours on the ground are anything to go by, then we can tell you he’s gay.

According to multiple sources, Berfield has an “odd” sexual preference and is said to be in a very serious relationship with his longtime friend, Jason Felts.

Felts is a film producer and the Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Produced – the film, television, and entertainment division of the British Virgin Group, while Berfield is the Chief Creative Officer of the group.

On several occasions, the two lovers have been spotted in public places and some parties, giving a boost to rumours that Berfield’s gay.

However, the sensation actor has not officially admitted being gay. So, we’ll definitely have to wait till he does that.

Justin Berfield Net Worth

Berfield is not only a good actor, he is also, to his credit, a very successful producer, and a superb writer as well.

He is also involved in charity works. At the age of 15, Berfield participated for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Three years later, at 18, – precisely in 2001, he was asked to serve as a National Youth Ambassador for the American independent nonprofit organization.

Similarly, he has been active with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and most recently Virgin Unite, the charitable arm of Virgin Group.

At the moment, Justin Berfield works as a real estate business involving investing, buying as well as selling houses.

Check Out: Jill Wagner CBS, Married, Family, Body Measurements, Wiki

In all fairness, it’s very safe to say that the sensation actor is almost at the peak of success, due to hard work and dedication in his career.

Having done so well in Hollywood, Berfield has an impressive net worth of $10 million dollars.

Justin Berfield Height

It’s been agreed that the ever-impress American actor has an interactive personality.

Not only that, he also possesses a fit slender body, short hair, smiley face and has an amazing physique.

Berfield’s stands at an average tall height of 5 feet and 8 inches. Although his age is 31, he looks like 10 years younger.

It might also interest you to know that the actor is a fervent lover of nature.

Justin loves travelling and discovering new places and has a taste for aesthetics and enjoys visiting amazing places around the world.