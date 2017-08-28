As an American television news reporter, Juliet Huddy was the news topic of numerous media outlets in 2016. That was after it emerged that she lodged sexual harassment allegations against two of the network’s big shots – O’Reilly and Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy.

In September 2016, Juliet left Fox News. It was later revealed that she reached a settlement with the network over the claims of sexual harassment. Fox quietly settled her with a sum in the high six figures in exchange for her silence and not instituting legal proceedings against Fox News.

Juliet Huddy came to the spotlight after she was hired by Fox News Channel. Initially, she worked as a correspondent. Later, she was moved to the media outlet headquarters in New York City. That was after the 9/11 attacks.

In New York, Juliet, among other things, hosted “Fox & Friends” and “DaySide”. But she got much attention from her talk show – “The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet.” Owing to the many celebrities and prominent individuals she got to interview in the show, her fame soared.

Though it’s believed Juliet left Fox News because of the sexual harassment scandal, she’d insist she left because it’s “time to shake things up” and return to her true passion which has always been music journalism.

She created BlondeAndCrossbones shortly after she left FOX. Juliet hopes that the online platform would help her marry her solid background in journalism with her love for music. To attain this hope, Juliet has dragged in some of the music industry’s big names into the affairs of BlondeAndCrossbones. She’s confirmed that she’s working with Don Jamieson of “That Metal Show”, legendary publicist “Metal Maria” Ferrero, pop culture commentator and former “Howard Stern Show” gossip guy Chaunce Hayden.

Her plan is to “talk to the hard music world’s game changers and legends” in order to bring “mainstream music lovers, rock, and metal back together again.”

Juliet Huddy Bio/Wiki/Facts

Juliet Huddy will celebrate her 48th birth anniversary on the 27th day of September 2017. She was born as Juliet AnnMarie Huddy on that date in 1969. Her place of birth is Miami Beach, Florida.

While Juliet’s father, John Huddy is a television producer, her mum, Erica Huddy was a professional singer. Juliet has a brother who’s also a journalist. John is his name as well.

From what we gathered, Juliet and both Johns worked with Fox. While John the father who was working as a consultant left Fox some months before Juliet, John the brother still works as a correspondent based in Jerusalem for Fox News.

If you ask Juliet what informed her career, she’d refer to her parents and say performing is in her blood; that she knew she was going to be in front of the camera from the time she was a kid and knew exactly what she wanted to do when she reached her early teens.

After Juliet graduated from Langley High School in McLean, Virginia, she moved on to the University of Missouri where she got a degree in political science with a minor in sociology.

Records have it that her career in journalism started when she was 23. She worked for KARO-FM, a local radio station, covering city council meetings while she was still in school.

Juliet Huddy Net Worth

Speculations about Juliet Huddy’s net worth escalated after it became apparent Fox News settled her with a sum in the high six figures for her claims of sexual harassment. Everyone wanted to know how much she was worth after the Fox pay.

Figures between $2 and $5 million have been severally quoted as her net worth. Though the figures are stated as her “estimated net worth”, it can’t be authenticated. Thus, it’s safe to just say she’s been earning a decent living from the path she picked for her career.

Juliet Huddy Married/Husband

By all accounts, Juliet Huddy has been married thrice and it all failed for reasons best known to her and the partners.

It circulated in 2009 that things have fallen apart between Huddy and her husband, Doug Barrett. They were married for just four months. Presumably, Barrett was Huddy’s last husband.

Four years later, Juliet’s brother tweeted this:

My sis Juliet and her fiancé Steve. Watching Detroit Lions get crushed. #poordetroit pic.twitter.com/fAdwKJeFUl — John Huddy (@JohnHuddyFNC) October 27, 2013

Nobody knows what happened to Juliet and Steve. They are no longer together; the story goes that Huddy is currently dating a musician – John Fattoruso.

The happy couple at the OTHER happy couple's #EclipseWedding A post shared by Juliet Huddy (@juliethuddytv) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Information obtained from Huddy’s Facebook page confirmed this.

“… I recently moved to Long Beach, NY – ‘the beach’, where I sit on my balcony and watch the waves, surfers, bikers, and beachgoers go by with my ‘mate’, John,” offered Juliet.