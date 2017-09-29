Julie Yaeger is an American producer and a former publicist who is best known for being a wife of a popular actor Paul Rudd.

The personality is also famous for her work as a counsellor and coordinator for ‘McDougall Communications’ and as a Digital Media Coordinator for ‘Goodway Group’. However, her popularity increased after her marriage with Rudd. She appeared in the guest role of the movie ‘Fun Mom Dinner’ which she wrote.

Julie Yaeger Biography

Born in the United States of America, Julie’s birthday is not yet known but it is believed that she was born in the 1960s. Not much is also known about Julie’s family and educational background but there are also speculations that she attended Whitesboro High School and that after graduation, she joined Saint John Fisher College to pursue a career in marketing.

There are also speculations that Julie had a Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Strategic Communications, and had interned in four different organizations including ‘Bella’s Event Planning’, ‘Our Lady of Mercy’, ‘Tipping Point Communications’, etc before she became a populist and later a journalist.

Julie Yaeger Married, Kids, Husband

Julie is not single. She got married to a famous actor, writer and a producer Paul Rudd on February 23, 2003. The couple first met in 1995 when Paul was promoting his movie, Clueless in New York.

Like in the movies, Paul stumbled on Julie and was attracted by her beauty at first sight. Arriving New York, Rudd needed a populist hence he arrived the office where Julie was working. Julie then helped him with some errands and a few days later he asked her out for lunch since he didn’t know anyone in the city.

They started dating afterwards and Paul had to move to Julie’s apartment. The couple dated for 12 years before they officially exchange marital vows in 2003.

See Also: Rachel Boston Bio, Wiki, Boyfriend, Married, Dating, Body Measurements

Speaking about his relationship with his wife and family, Paul said in an interview: “My wife and I have been together for 16 years. My parents have married my whole life until my father passed away a few years ago.”

Judging from his comment, the couple is in no way planning to allow anything tear them apart. Rudd was born in Passaic, New Jersey. His father, Michael, was a historical tour guide and former vice-president of Trans World Airlines, while his mother, Gloria, was a sales manager at the television station KCMO-TV in Kansas City, Missouri.

While Julie and Paul don’t appear publicly as they chose to keep their family life and relationship very private, the two are often seen at various events, including for the premiere of the movie Fun Mom Dinner which both worked together to produce- Julie wrote the screenplay for the film while Paul worked as an executive director of the film.

Three years after their wedding (in 2006) Julie gave birth to a son which they named Jack Sullivan Rudd. Four years later, Darby Rudd came as their second child daughter.

Although Julie’s husband has played a number of mind-blowing roles in numerous movies, their kids first saw his movie in 2015, when his movie Ant-Man was released and he had hoped his kids would like the movie.

See Also: Booboo Stewart Girlfriend, Parents, Wiki, Bio, Height, Body Measurements

The couple currently spends their time between the Greenwich Village of New York City and a house in the upstate New York’s countryside. The couple celebrated their 13- year wedding anniversary in October last year. So far, there’s not been any report about an extramarital affair or any other controversy in their marital relationship.

Julie Yaeger Net Worth

Despite being a wife to a popular actor, Julie Yeager has made her own name in the entertainment industry. Having worked as a producer for different series, it is believed that Julie’s account would be swimming in millions of Dollars.

However, there are no details about her current salary and net worth.Her husband’s current net worth stands around $30 million.

Julie Yaeger Measurements

Julie is a beautiful woman with a well-polished, glowing skin type. She has a hot figure standing five feet seven inches tall in height and weight of about 56 kg. No further information is available about her measurements.