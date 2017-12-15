Julie Johnston is an American soccer player. A FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Julie plays in the midfield position for the United States National Women’s Team and for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars. Julie has posted amazing stats in her professional career. As of this writing, the USA national women’s team hasn’t lost a game she’s started in. Read on for more about her and her career.

Julie Johnston with Zach Ertz, Husband/Boyfriend

Julie Johnston got married to NFL player Zach Ertz in March 2017. The two had met through a mutual friend during their college years in 2012. They were both attending a baseball game in Stanford where Ertz schooled while playing on the varsity football team.

Johnston, at the time, was attending the nearby Santa Clara University where she majored in communications while playing football for the Santa Broncos.

Their relationship became a long-distance one when Ertz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. Ertz celebrated his draft by asking his Nike rep to send Julie a fresh pair of studs with his number and initials on it.

“We’re in the same page as athletes in our career in the sense of how driven we are, so we got that connection right away,” Johnston told PEOPLE Magazine about their relationship.





After about 5 years of dating, Ertz took Johnston to the Stanford University stadium where hey first met and asked her to marry him. Their wedding was held at Bacara Resorts Santa Barbara on the 26th of March 2017.

Their wedding was graced by a number of athletes including her national and NWSL teammates Christen Press, Alyssa Naeher, Sofia Huerta and Jen Hoy. Some of Ertz’s Eagles teammates in attendance included; Jordan Hicks, Jordan Matthews, Lane Johnson and Nick Foles. His former Standford teammate Ryan Hewitt who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals was also in attendance.



One of the features of the wedding included custom-lattes featuring their respective sports.

After their wedding, the newlyweds jetted off to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Zach Ertz was born on November 10, 1990, in Orange California. He is the oldest of four children. Zach followed in the footsteps of his father who played college football for Lehigh University. Zach attended Monte Vista High School in Danville, California.

Julie Johnston Bio

Mrs Ertz was born as Julie Beth Johnston on April 6, 1992, in Mesa, Arizona to parents Kristi and David Johnston. Influenced by her older sister Melanie Johnston who is a soccer player, Julie fell in love with the sports at the age of 4. However, she began taking it seriously at the age of 8.

Johnston attended Dobson High School in Mesa (2000 – 2006). While she didn’t play on the school’s soccer team, opting instead to play for Phoenix’s Sereno Soccer Club, Johnston, throughout her time in high school, volunteered as a student athletic trainer.

Her professional career kicked off in 2012 when her track record attracted the attention of the Under-20 USWNT coach who invited her to join the team. She joined the national team in 2013 and made her Olympic debut in 2016 at Rio where Team USA was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Julie Johnston Salary

Right before the 2015 Women’s World Cup, an article on Chicago Tribune revealed that Julie alongside her teammates on the USA Women’s National team received $300,000 in soccer salary and bonuses. The details of her club contract are not known to the public.

Julie Johnston Body

Height: 1.7 m

Weight: 61 kg

Julie and her husband Zach Ertz were featured in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue 2017.

