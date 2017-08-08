Julie Chrisley is best known as the super mom on the USA Network hit reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best which centers around her marriage to uber rich Georgia real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and their entire family.

Julie is described on her USA Network character bio as “a strong-minded woman, who is not afraid to say what she thinks and cook what she wants – whether Todd likes it, or not.” Julie has been able to keep her marriage to Todd by providing the much needed calm to surmount his fierceness.

The Chrisley family matriarch who grew up in a trailer park is now living the kind of life she had once dreamt impossible. Here is a detailed look at her life and some lesser known facts about her.

Julie Chrisley Bio

Before March 2014, the year Chrisley Knows Best premiered, Julie Chrisley was just a regular American living with her wealthy real estate husband Todd. The reality show became her first ever taste of fame.

A new celeb on the block, not much was initially known about her, however after the reality show began to garner much popularity, Americans equally became increasingly interested in the Chrisleys, Julie inclusive.

Top media outlets have dug up some lesser known facts about Julie who was born as Julie Hughes (maiden name) on the 9th of January, 1973, in South Carolina to a Baptist Minister father, Rev. Harvey Hughes Jr and mother Pam Hix Hughes.

Julie had a brother named Harvey Hughes III who took his own life on May, 6th 2002 at the age of 25.

Cancer Scare

Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. She revealed to Hello Magazine “I was diagnosed on March 5; I had my double mastectomy on March 22.”

She also revealed that despite not having a family history she began researching on it immediately after the diagnosis.

“I didn’t waste any time… The minute I was diagnosed, I started researching… I had to do what was best for me and my family. I didn’t want to place the burden on my children more than I had to. I had teenagers and a 6-year-old.” Julie said.

Upon the suggestion of Todd, Julie decided to get a mammogram and fortunately, she fought off the cancer. She told Hello; “I am really glad I went when I did…If I had waited another year, [the odds] may not have been what they were.”

Julie has now been living cancer free since then.

Julie Chrisley Married, Divorce

Julie’s simple Trailer-park life took a turn when she began seeing successful real estate businessman Todd Chrisley in the early-1990s. Todd was at the time married to a certain Teresa Terry who sources say was his high school sweetheart. The pair got married after Teresa became pregnant at 19.

Teresa gave birth to Todd’s two eldest children Lindsie (born 1990) and Kyle (born 1991), the latter is now said to be estranged from his father.

After Todd and Teresa separated, Todd married Julie who became his business partner. Together, both were able to build a real estate empire worth millions of dollars.

Since the Chrisley’s fame with the USA Network show, many tabloids seem to be determined to dig up dirt on the family. They have been accused of leading fake lives on the screen and living separate lives when the cameras are not rolling.

In May 2014, two months after the show premiered, Daily Mail caught up with Todd’s ex-wife Teresa Terry for an exclusive interview where she revealed that Todd was physically abusive to her when they were married and would strip her naked to her underwear and beat her with a closed fist.

According to the Daily Mail article, Teresa is now remarried with two children and lives in Oklahoma.

Notwithstanding, many Americans seem undistracted by the findings and continue to find the Chrisley show interesting, the show ratings say it all

Julie Chrisley Children

Julie was heavily pregnant when she married Todd. Soon after their marriage, she gave birth to their first child named Chase born in 1997. The couple also shares two other kids together; Savannah,(1998) and Grayson, (born 2006).

They all appear on the show alongside Todd’s oldest two children with his first wife Teresa.

Julie Chrisley Net Worth

Sources say that while Julie and Chrisley seem all happy and comfortable on the show that they are in real life broke and in debt of up to $50 million. Reports say that this forced Todd to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in 2012 and that the reality show was done in a bid to make some money to pay off their huge debts.

It was also revealed that Georgia has filed $700,000 in Liens against them. They allegedly tried to evade state taxes by pretending to live in Florida.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julie Chrisley has a net worth of $3 million.