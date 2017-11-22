Julie Banderas attained the celebrity status for being a television news correspondent and anchor for the Fox News Channel (FNC). While the American television personality serves as a New York-based correspondent. She is also working on Saturdays as a rotating anchor for FOX Report and America’s News HQ.

Julie Banderas Fox News, Bio

Records have it that Julie Banderas graduated from Emerson College with a B.S. in broadcast journalism. She joined Fox News Channel in 2005.

The conservative basic cable and satellite television news channel have severally acknowledged Julie’s role in the production of the media company contents. Apart from the credits she has received for reporting a handful of big stories like the murder of 9-year-old Jessica Lunsford by a registered sex offender, the 2005 Hurricane Dennis and the disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba that same year; she has also been praised for provided live coverage of the 2013 New York City mayoral race, the inauguration of Pope Francis, Hurrican Sandy and the crash landing of Southwest Flight 345 at LaGuardia Airport.

Beyond those, Banderas also contributes to the network’s health and wellness stories. Considering the foregoing, it wasn’t a surprise when Banderas was in 2004, honoured with an Emmy award. She was handed the Outstanding Single Newscast award in recognition of her coverage of the Republican National Convention.

Before she joined Fox News Channel, she worked as a weekend anchor for WNYW-TV in New York. She has also been linked to a number of local news stations like WFSB-TV in Hartford, the capital of Connecticut; WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia and WBRE-TV in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In all these, we traced the beginning of her journalism career to WLVI-TV in Massachusetts’ capital city – Boston.





Julie Banderas was born as Julie Bidwell in Hartford, Connecticut to her Colombian mother – Fabiola – and Howard Bidwell in September 1973. Her father, a civil engineer, was the founder and president of Consolidated Precast in Thomaston, Connecticut. The company designs and manufactures wall panels for large buildings. She will celebrate her 45th birth anniversary on the 25th day of the month come 2018.

Julie Banderas Net Worth

While it’s common to find that Julie Banderas’ annual salary is $600 thousand and her net worth – $12 million, it’d be mischievous to confirm any of these figures. They can’t be substantiated.

Julie Banderas Married, Husband

Julie Banderas has been married to Andrew J. Sansone since 2009. Sansone asked Banderas to be his life partner in such manner typical of Romantic Fantasies. It is said that he asked her to marry him via a message in a bottle while they were harvesting clam at Long Island Sound. Julie was so excited that she announced the engagement to the world during an episode of America’s Election Headquarters. That was on 21st September 2008. They eventually got married on the 29th day of August 2009 at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York.

We’ve linked Julie Bandera’s husband to the founding of an advertising and marketing firm – Concert Media – in Hackensack, New Jersey. While Andrew J. Sansone serves as the president of Concrete Media, he’s also the president of BigAppleChannel.com – an internet television network he also founded.

Julie Bandera Pregnancy, Babies

As at the time of this report, Julie and Andrew have three children together. Like her engagement to Andrew, Julie announced that she was expecting her first child on air. As she was pregnant at the time of her wedding, she gave birth to their first child – a daughter they named Addison Melissa. She was born on the 21st day of April 2010.

Julie’s second daughter, Avery Julie was birthed two years later. In November 2015, Julie again announced that she’s expecting her third child during an episode of Fox Report. This time, she gave birth to a male child. They named him Andrew.

Julie Banderas Instagram

Though the Fox News Channel Anchor is active on Twitter –@JulieBanderas – with over 75 thousand followers, she only has 26 posts on her Instagram page.

Julie’s Feet & Body Measurements

Julie Banderas has always received compliments on her looks. She works out to stay fit and complements that with taking walks with her kids. She is 4 inches taller than 5 feet, her shoe’s size is 9 (US) and her body measurements are 36-26-38 inches.