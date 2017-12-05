Julian Ozanne, nicknamed Jules, is a man who is best known for being the husband of the famous actress, X-Files star, Gillian Anderson, who got interested in acting as a small boy and took it up into adulthood. They were married only two years, though with a dating history of two years, and got divorced in 2006. Julian is a photojournalist and documentary filmmaker born in 1965 in Kenya. He has spoken out on governmental oppression of the poor in Zimbabwe and has been a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Benefit Foundation.

See Also: Gillian Turner Married, Age, Bio, Body, Husband, Measurements

Julian Ozanne’s Bio/ Wiki

Julian Ozanne was born in Kenya on 30th November 1965. His mother’s name was Patricia Ozanne. He is of Kenyan nationality and has a white ethnical background. Julaine was raised in the palace of King Moshoeshoe II of Lesotho and that is about the only information known about his early life and childhood. No record of his educational or academic achievement is disclosed, but growing up in a royal family, one can assume he had a good education.

Julian is a multi-professional. He’s a photojournalist and documentary filmmaker and was once a correspondent with the London Financial Times. He has also served with British News Agencies before working as a filmmaker. Some of his works include Giorgio Armani: A Man for All Seasons which he directed in 2000, This is Not an Exit: The Fictional World of Bret Easton which he also produced in 2000 and Here to Where in 2003.

He is not a one to be called a superstar as he’s far from fame and the limelight. This has helped to keep him away from any controversies and there are currently no rumors surrounding his personal and professional life.

Julian Ozanne’s Marriage, Wife, Divorce

Julian was married only once. He was married to the famous and beautiful actress, Gillian Anderson born on August 9, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois whom he met on Safari in Kenya. Gillian Anderson is an American-British actress, activist, and writer who has to her credit, the role of FBI special agent, Dana Scully in the long-running and widely popular series, the X-Files which gave international recognition.





They were together since 2002 and finally decided to get married in 2004. Although they would have gotten married in September 2003, the marriage was delayed for a year because of some undisclosed reasons. They finally got married in the village of Shella on Lamu’s Island, off Kenyan Indian Ocean coast. Gillian’s grown-up daughter, Piper, from her first marriage, who was 10 at that time, was her bridesmaid at the wedding.

See Also: Rachel Boston Bio, Wiki, Boyfriend, Married, Dating, Body Measurements

Despite all the delays, the marriage didn’t last long as they broke up in April 2006, with Gillian Anderson announcing their separation barely two years after their wedding. This was also shortly after Anderson had a bizarre alcohol-fuelled outburst on a flight in January. The marriage was officially ended on 24th July 2007.

Stories had it that the divorce was because Julian could not get along well with Gillian’s daughter. Other sources, however, said that it that they were having irreconcilable marital differences between them and as such, they decided to break up. Some other sources had it that it could be because Gillian was bisexual, but this was never confirmed as the main reason for their divorce.

Anderson was previously wed to Canadian movie art director Clyde Klotz, but it was Ozanne’s first marriage. After the divorce, he has not been known to have dated anyone else since then. His current relationship status is single, however, he has made appearances with his ex-wife many times.

Julian Ozanne’s Children

There were no children from Julian’s marriage to Gillian Anderson. Gillian, however, gave birth to a baby boy six months after their divorce, having been found to be pregnant by her new lover, Mark Griffith, three months after their separation. In the midst of all the woes at the time, she was very happy about becoming a mother a second time. Currently, she has three children, Piper, a girl from her first marriage and Felix and Oscar, the boys she had with Mark Griffith.

Julian Ozanne’s Net worth

Ozanne has won the hearts of many through his credits as producer and director. He also earns a good amount of salary for his movie making job which has helped him get a good net worth. However, his net worth and salary are more unknown details as none has been recorded yet. He has not had a project recently in the movie industry and has appeared to have hit a slow patch in his career but this does not mean that his luck is going on a downward spiral as it may still pick up the pace again.