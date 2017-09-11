If the name Julia Carey doesn’t ring a bell, James Corden definitely does. Corden is an English actor, television host, and singer. But, is most famed as a comedian. He’s been hosting the CBS late-night television talk show – “The Late Late Show” since 2015.

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with the famous pop singer, Adele was one of the biggest YouTube viral videos of 2016. The video has gathered over 135 million views, it’s not possible you don’t know Corden.

Julia Carey is Corden’s wife. Reports have it that the comedian meet Carey through his “The History Boys” co-star Dominic Cooper. After Cooper introduced Corden to Carey, they developed an interest in each other, started a romantic affair that lasted for several years and eventually got married in September 2012.

It’s on record that the couple tied the knot in a lavish £250,000 ceremony attended by a host of celebrity friends at Babington House in Somerset.

To Corden, Carey’s support is a major factor contributing to the successes he’s been experiencing in his career. When Corden received the Best Actor Tony Award for his role in the Broadway play “One Man, Two Guvners” in 2012, he fought back tears as he said:

“My girlfriend Julia gave birth to our son five days before we started rehearsals … Seriously, I would not be holding this if it wasn’t for her. She made me say ‘us’ instead of ‘I’ and ‘we’ instead of ‘me’ and I love her. Thank you very much.”

Sometime in 2016, he described Julia Carey as “Corden’s secret weapon”. The Corden family initially residing in the UK had to move to the US after Corden emerged the CBS late-night host. Commenting on the move he said:

“All credit to my wife who agreed to move when our daughter was five weeks old and our son … three (years)”. The couple and their kids currently live in a £19 million five-story Malibu mansion.

Julia Carey Bio/Wiki

Julia Carey isn’t entirely famous because of her relationship with the English comedian. She is much more than just James Corden’s wife.

In fact, Dominic Cooper, the English actor who introduced Corden to Carey once explained that the love between Carey and Corden has remained strong because they have a lot in common. According to Cooper, Carey worked in TV. As such, it’s easy for her to identify with him for who he is without thinking Corden being a star is a big deal.

Julia Carey is an actress, a television producer, and a social charity worker. She has also been credited for appearing in TV series like “A Bunch of Fives” “Enemy at the Door”, “Within These Walls” and “Wings.”

She was born in 1979.

Julia Carey Kids/Family

Julia Carey and James Corden have two kids. Their first child, a son named Max was born before the couple got married. The other, a daughter came after the marriage. She was named after her mum; her name is Carey. Max is 6-years-old and Carey, 2.

Not long past, it emerged that Julia Carey and James Corden are expecting their third child. “The new addition is due in December,” People reported. This report was later confirmed by James’ Publicist. “Carey is five months pregnant and their little bundle of joy is believed to be due in December,” Metro detailed.

After Carey’s family moved from the UK to the United States, her husband expressed he’s worried his daughter isn’t going to experience life in Britain.

“For my wife to make this move when our daughter was five weeks old is incredible … We are a long way from grandparents, aunties, uncles, and friends. It’s tough. But I am home much more than if I was making a film,” he said.

It was recently reported that Carey’s husband will be honored with the first entertainer of the year prize at Europe’s Rose d’Or Awards. From what we gathered, the comedian will receive the award later this month at a ceremony in Berlin.

Julia Carey Height/Body Measurements

Julia Carey is 6 inches taller than 5 feet. It’s believed that her body Body Measurements are 32-23-34.