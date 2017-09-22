Julia Benson is a Canadian actress who is making a statement in Hollywood.

From ballet, tap and jazz dancing to the big screen. Let’s take a look at the profile of the famous actress.

Julia Benson Bio

Julia is popularly known for her role as Vanessa James in the sci-fi series, Stargate Universe.

She was born on June 26, 1979 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Julia grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia with her 5 siblings- 4 sisters and a brother.

She is of White ethnicity and her nationality is Canadian.

At the age of 6 her interest in the entertainment sector became clear. She started training as a ballet, tap and jazz dancer.

By 13, she was part of a touring Vancouver Youth Theatre. The group once made an appearance at the Aberdeen Youth Festival in Scotland.

Still building on her talents, Julia attended the theatre program of York University in Toronto in 1997.

For her University education, she went to the University of British Columbia where she received a degree in Theater and Psychology.

She also became part of a summer training at David Mamets’ Atlantic Theater Company, in New York.

Launching in fully into the acting scene, Julia has featured in many movies and TV roles. They include: Stargate Universe (2009), Road to Victory (2007), Smallville (2008), Shattered (2011), Hiccups (2011) amongst many others.

Julia won the Leo award for her role as Lt. Vanessa James in Stargate Universe.

To effectively depict her Lieutenant role, Julia had to research and draw from the life of a relation who used to be in the Canadian army.

See Also: Melanie Scrofano Bio, Dating, Married, Boyfriend, Husband, Baby

Her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

Beyond acting, Julia is advancing her talent to the next level. In 2010, the star co-created and co-produced a half hour single-camera comedy pilot for City TV.

More of that may still be expected from the star in the future since she enjoys making movies as much as acting in them.

Julia Benson Body

The 38-year old actress is a certified aerobics instructor and fitness enthusiast.

Julia is always in good shape and she attributes it all to her love for physical fitness especially as an actor whose work tool is the body.

Rumors of her beauty enhancement surgeries have not been confirmed.

While sharing her fitness routines in an interview, the star who rocks a stunning physique says she loves lifting weights, yoga and hiking with her Labrado dog.

“He definitely keeps me active, we run a lot which is what I love doing the most for exercise. We’ll go down and run at the beach Spanish Banks or we do some hikes. There’s tons of amazing trails around here.”

According to the savvy fitness expert she does vigorous forms of yoga which lasts about 60-90 minutes and 25 minutes of weight training, twice a week.

“I find that my body responds to weights really quickly. Plus my character is tougher in the show. So I want to make sure I bulk up.”

She says the Key to a fitness success is to try to be as consistent as you can.

See Also: Dominique Provost-Chalkley Wiki, Height, Body Measurements, Net Worth

Julia works out a lot; sometimes on her own. The beauty however says she works out with different trainers to learn new patterns to add to her regime.

Her fitness advice includes:

Doing something you love- hiking, walking or running like she does.

Maintain balance in your life

Realize the importance of health and fitness and bearing in mind that the quality of life goes up when you are active.

Julia Benson Beauty favorites include Victoria Secret’s Lip Gloss and Moroccan Oil to moisturize her thick full hair.

Julia Benson Measurements

Height- 5 ft 7 inch

Bra Size- 38D

Hip Size- 35 inches

Waist Size- 25 inches

Weight- 59 kg/ 130 Pounds

Julia Benson Dating

Julia is not known to be dating anyone. However she dated her husband for a couple of years before they tied the knot.

Julia Benson Married

In 2009, Julia got married to Peter Benson. Together the couple has a 4 year old child. They have been living happily and there is no news of turbulence or separation.

Julia Benson Husband

Julia is married to Peter Benson, a movie personality as well. He has received Canadian Comedy Award for Multimedia for Best Writing in a Feature Nominations and Best Direction in a Feature.