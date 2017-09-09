Jude Demorest is a budding force to be reckoned with in America’s entertainment scene.

Born as Claire Jude Demorest, the star is an embodiment of explosive talents.

She is an American actress, singer, songwriter and model. With a touch of dancing, we can say that she is an all round performer.

Jude Demorest Bio

Jude was born on March 11, 1992, in Detroit, Michigan.

According to the star, she was brought up in a staunch religious family.

“I grew up in church, seven days a week. The service was very music-driven… There was drama, dance, and choir rehearsal—it was my training.”

Not much is known about her family aside their Christian background.

With the frequency of performing in church, Jude was good to go in pursuit of her own dreams.

The Pastor of her church back then had started a performing-arts school which helped to mold the young church talents.

At 16, she moved to Los Angeles. In hopes of making a break into the acting world, young beautiful and talented Jude did some jobs on the side. She sang and worked as a back up dancer.

In time, she was signed with Epic Records under the tutelage of producer L.D Reid.

Jude Demorest Wiki

Speaking on her acting career, Jude said:

“It is not all the time as a actress that you’re working on something that you know has a purpose but is just fun.”

“There’s Music and there’s everything you could want to exercise and get to do as an actress we get to do.”

She also shared her delight to portray a character who shares similar real life situations and dreams with her.

Jude plays the lead role in Lee Daniel’s Stars on Fox. It is the story of a girl music group striving to succeed in Atlanta.

In the series, she plays the character of Star Davis. A young woman who is passionate about living her dreams as she sets out on a musical journey with her sister and friend- played by Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny respectively.

Before this contract, Jude has played several roles for TV. She also featured in the 2012 The Ghastly Love of Johnny X.

She featured in the 2014 version of Dallas, playing the role of Candace.

Other TV shows she made appearances in include Hollywood Heights, Jonas, Bipolar and Middle.

In 2009, she played the role of Whitney in the a short film History of Made Up Things.

As a songwriter she co-wrote Brooke Candy’s Nasty and Fifth Harmony’s Down.

See Also: Eboni Williams Wiki, Age, Measurements, Married, Husband, Parents, Bio

Jude Demorest Race

Jude Demorest’s race and ethnicity is not exactly clear.

While she may appear to be of a mixed racial descent, Lee Daniel, creator of the Star’s show said she was white.

Since there’s been absolute confidentiality of her family and background, it is difficult to say which she is.

During an interview with the Real, Daniel said his choice of using a white girl for the lead role was intentional.

He deliberately wanted to paint a picture that will address racial relations in America.

Lee Daniel may have got it right as both white and black American TV audience loves her talent and skills.

Jude Demorest Married

In 2016, Jude tied the knot with a one time Grammy Awards nominee and music producer Ammo.

She uploaded multiple wedding photos on her Instagram account in June 2016.

See Also: Lisa Kerney Wiki, Bio, Height, Married, Husband, Kids, Family, Net Worth

Jude Demorest Husband

Professionally known as Ammo, Jude’s husband’s real name is Joshua Coleman.

The 30 year old Baltimore native was born on May 14, 1987.

Coleman is a prominent record producer and songwriter. So far he has a great career going. He has worked with a handful of A-list musicians.

His best is seen in musical genres like pop, R&B, Pop Rock

Together with his wife, Jude, they co-wrote Fifth Harmony’s Work From Home which became one of 2016 hit songs.

Ammo has co-written and produced songs for Beyoncé, R. Kelly, Kesha, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Britney Spears, Jessie J, Jason Derulo amongst others.

Jude Demorest Parents

There’s no detailed information on her parents and family.

However Jude has once shared pictures of her and her mother on her Instagram account.

While the multi-talented star plays the character of a child raised in the foster system, her real life mother has herself fostered multiple children.