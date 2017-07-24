There is always something that distinguishes every TV reporter. It could be their smile, approach and more. To many, it’s Joy Taylor’s sense of humor that sets her apart. The super talented sports host knows how to lighten up the mood while delivering reports. However, besides her special chuckle on-air, there is so much to know about the queen of sports news herself.

Joy Taylor Age/Bio/Wiki

Joy Taylor is a veteran American radio and television sports presenter. Currently, she serves FOX Sports 1 as the moderator of Skip and Shannon: a show which is entertainment that focuses on sports debate.

Although not much is know about Joy Taylor parents and childhood life, the TV star is of white background. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 17, 1987, to parents Georgia and Anthony Taylor.

The sports journalist grew up with her two siblings Jason and Noah Taylor. Jason Taylor defensive player at NFL for 15 seasons.

The star grew up in Pennsylvania where she attended a local school. In 2009, she finished from Barry University where she was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Communications.

Joy Taylor ESPN Career

Joy Taylor started out her career even while still in school, becoming the radio station WBRY 1640 AM’ manager of her university.

She also became the organizer of the show “The Noise”. As years passed, she grew into a producer of some shows staying behind the scene. Her character to persevere eventually pushed her into becoming a co-host for “The Ticket” for three years – where she amassed a name for herself. Her time at Zaslow and Joy Show on 790 AM in Miami as host brought in a different aspect to the show.

She easily gained fame for delivering an entertainment update or some jokes that were not really about sports. She later joined CBSSports.com as the presenter of Fantasy Football and Thursday Night Live Today.

In March 2016, she made her first TV appearance on Fox1(the same year she got married). Since then, the TV presenter has been serving Fox Sports 1, as the moderator for the Channel’s sports debate program titled ‘Skip and Shannon Undisputed’ with commentators Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. The TV show airs weekdays on FS1. Since appearing on the national TV, the TV personality has won more hearts to herself. She is currently not just an internet sensation but also one of the regular faces on air with a string of lucrative recommendations.

Joy Taylor Married Life



Joy Taylor allegedly met her husband Richard Giannotti in 2014.

After a couple of years of the secret love affair which was really kept under the radar, the duo finally broke the internet in 2016 when their wedding photos surfaced. It was reported that they wedded a day before Valentines Day at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

However, after the wedding, the star who likes to keep her things private has not said much about her relationship. There are only a few photos of her wedding. There are no records of her past affairs or how their relationship all started out. That not withstanding, she has been a loyal partner and wife to her husband. The couple is yet to make their own babies, apparently seem to be minding their careers for now.

Joy Taylor Husband

Giannotti used to be a baseball player for the University of Miami’s Angels. The ex-athlete, however, now is the financial advisor for the Global Wealth management Sports and Entertainment. The two are happy together and are going stronger in their each other’s company.

Joy Taylor Body Measurements

Joy Taylor is a stunner who has always been in shape; slim with an hourglass figure. She also has a reasonable height for a lady. Her teeth are nearly perfect with a cute bright smile. One thing we can’t easily forget about the beauty is her unmistakably chuckle on air during her days at “The Ticket Show”. If you’ve tuned into much sports radio in the past, you won’t easily forget that laugh, unmistakable wide chuckle.

Net worth

Joy Taylor is well-paid even though there is no information on the exact amount she earns. Presumably, she gets a six-figure pay.

Online Presence

Despite keeping the details of her life so private, Joy Talor is very much active on social media. She joined Twitter since April 2009 with the twitter handle @JoyTaylorTalks. On Instagram, she is among the sensations who are keeping fans busy with meaningful posts. She is available on SnapChat and other platforms.