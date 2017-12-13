Josie Davis is an American actress who rose to fame thanks to her roles in many movies including the 1987 sitcom that continued to 1990, Charles in Charge. She is one of those people that we cannot remember a time when they were not famous.

Even as she may not be the loudest of voices in Hollywood, the woman still has her fair position in the scheme of things.

Josie Davis Wiki, Bio

Josie Davis was born on January 16, 1973, in Los Angeles, California. It was there in California that she was raised with her brother, Joshua Davis.

Her entrance as an actress and into the showbiz was quite early considering that she began when she was only three years old when she appeared in a number of TV commercials. From then, she went on to appear in her first TV Show Charles in Charge. That was in 1987 and it ran till 1990.

By 2000, she had already appeared in many TV shows including Silk Stalkings (1992), Dead at 21 (1994), The Young and the Restless (1996), Mortal Kombat: Conquest and The Love Boat: The Next Wave (1999), and Beverly Hills 90210 (2000).

She has also been in a very good number of movies over the years with the latest being Locked In and Secrets of My Stepdaughter which are both 2017 movies.





Others that she has appeared in are Beach House (1995), L.A. Law: The Movie (2002), In The Land Of Merry Misfits (2007), The Trouble with Romance (2009), The Cursed (2010), The Perfect Student (2012), Accidental Obsession (2015), The Garden (2015), and Backstabbed (2016).

With close to a hundred movies and TV shows to her name, Josie Davis has come and gone a very long way. However, the only awards and nominations she got were all for her role in Charles in Charge. In 1989, she won the Best Young Actress in a Family Syndicated Show during the Young Artist Award, and she was nominated for the same award in 1990 and 1991.

Josie Davis Husband, Dating

At 44 years old, Josie Davis does not have a husband and she has never been married. That said, the tall and elegant actress still does not have a large dossier of relationships in the past or maybe she has been able to keep most of it from the media.

Her first love affair that became public was her relationship with fellow American Actor Dax Griffin. The relationship began in 1997 and by 2011 the two finally parted ways. Before this, she had probably had other relationships as she has revealed that her first boyfriend was a Mexican.

The next relationship that the actress would get into which became public was with yet another American actor, Jacob Young. Her relationship with the actor who is 6 years her junior didn’t have any specific time of the dating. Even as details about their relationship is sketchy, Jacob young has gone on to date and marry Christen Steward with whom he now has three children.

At the moment, it is unknown who the woman is dating, but there are indications that she may as well still be single. In a tweet, she once said that in her series, she has written a comedy that is about dating and being single. She claimed it is about her “horrible love life.”

It could as well be that she has a boyfriend, but she is all mum about it. She has stated in 2014 via tweet that she had a boyfriend. It is not known if the relationship was able to survive or if it has come to an end.

Josie Davis Body Measurements

A very beautiful woman with blond hair, nice shape, and the right height, Josie is the kind of woman that a lot of men would want to date. She has a height that measures 5’8 inches (173 cm) and weighs 117 lbs (53 kg). She has C shaped breasts that seem to be natural and without implants. For her bra size, Josie makes use of 32C and she wears shoes of size 8.5 while her dress size is 4.

Her body shape is banana and her body measurement is 35-24-35 inches (89-58-89 cm). This is well-complemented by her blonde hair and blue eyes.

Josie Davis Net Worth

Without a thousand movies to her name, the actress has still managed to get her hands on some very significant and important movies. More than that is the fact that she has remained in the entertainment industry for a very long time.

Looking at this and all her efforts and skills, it will be natural to count on the woman having a good net worth to show. Well, she does. Josie Davies has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Other Things

Josie has an advice column on YouTube which she calls the Ask Josie Davies column. On the channel, she provides answers to different questions people get to ask her on the platform or via her email. At the moment, the channel has a little less than 1,000 subscribers.

According to her, she began the channel to help people suffering from bullying as she did while growing up.