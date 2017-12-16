A ladies man, known to have captured the hearts of several women with his dazzling looks, sexy physique and endearing personality, Josh Henderson is the ultimate American hunk. He is a multitalented actor, model, and singer.

As a student at Tulsa Memorial High, he took interest in sports and played baseball as well as basketball. He currently plays for the Hollywood Knights Celebrity basketball team.

Josh Henderson’s Bio, Age, Eyes

Joshua Baret Henderson was born to Sharon Lea Henderson in Dallas, Texas on the 25th of October, 1981. He grew up with his mom and two younger sisters Hannah and Chelsea Henderson in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he attended Tulsa Memorial High School. He has an abnormal set of eyes, his left eye is green, his right, on the other hand, is blue. This abnormal eye defect or condition is termed heterochromia.

After graduating from Tulsa Memorial High in 2000, Josh gained some popularity for his participation in the singing competition/TV show “Popstars” season 2 and was among the six winners selected to form the pop group Scene 23.

See Also: Bob Morley Bio, Height, Girlfriend, Ethnicity, Gay, Body Measurements

Josh Henderson’s Singing/Acting Career

His voice was likened back then to that of American pop star, Justin Timberlake. However, the fortunes of his pop group Scene 23 took an unexpected turn when the record label they were signed to, went bankrupt and could not afford to release the album they had recorded. This incident practically ended his already budding career as a singer and spurred him into acting and modelling where he did pretty good too.





Josh Henderson has several TV show appearances and film credits to his name. He started his acting career with appearances in TV shows/sitcoms like; “Maybe It’s Me” (2002), “Do Over” (2002), “One on One” (2002-2003), “Newton” and “She Spies” (both in 2003).

Josh is well known for his role as the main character John Ross Ewing III in TNT TV series “Dallas” which aired from 2012-2014. Dallas is actually the revival of a soap opera also called Dallas, which aired from 1978-1991.

Other TV shows Josh has appeared on include: “The Ashlee Simpson Show” (2004), “North Shore” (2004), “8 Simple Rules…for Dating My Teenage Daughter” (2004), “Desperate Housewives” (2006-2007), “90210” (2008-2009), “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2009) and most recently, He played the role of Kyle West in the season 1 of 2017 American Drama Series “The Arrangement” (episode 1 of season 2 is to be aired on E! in 2018).

Josh Henderson got his first film credit in the 2003 direct-to-video horror movie “Leeches”, in which he starred as Jason. He would go on to star as Pep Rally Jock in “The Girl Next Door” (2004); Nick De Pietro in “Yours, Mine and Ours” (2005); Brett Dolan in the dance movie, “Step Up” (2006); and Boyd in “Swelter” (2014).

Josh Henderson’s Girlfriend, Wife, Gay, Kids?

Josh Henderson is notorious for getting into ephemeral relationships with beautiful ladies. He has reportedly had affairs with or dated a total of 11 women including actresses, models, fashion designers, singers, TV personalities, and socialites.

His most recent relationship was with Andrea Boehlke (2014-2016), other women that have crossed his path include; Ashlee Simpson (2002-2003), Kristen Storms (2004-2005), Lawren Pope (2005), Ashley Greene (2006), Kendal Sheppard (2006-2007), Paris Hilton (2007), Brittany Snow (2007-2008), Taylor Cole (2008-2009), Izabel Goulart (2009) as well as Barbadian pop star Rihanna (2009).

See Also: Luke Macfarlane, Gay Relationship With Wentworth Miller, Boyfriend, Siblings

Despite all these women who have been in his life, Josh Henderson has never been married and has no kids. His long list of failed relationships and flings have raised some eyebrows and have led to rumors that he might just be gay. But since he has neither confirmed nor denied the claims, we believe he is straight.

Josh Henderson’s Net worth

Josh Henderson’s net worth has been estimated to be at around 2.5 million USD, from a fairly successful acting career. He was reportedly paid 50,000 USD per episode in TNT’s TV series Dallas.

He also owns a restaurant in Beverly Hills by the name The Flats Restaurant.

Josh Henderson on Social Media

Josh Henderson is a moderately active social media user, he’s available on Instagram as @joshhenderson and has over 143 thousand followers. He seems to be a God-lover as he has God written all over his profile description and has since posted over 778 videos and pictures. His posts are usually about his personal life, work-related activities and he sometimes likes to use his network to help various causes.

Henderson is also available on Twitter using the same handle as on his Instagram handle. He’s more active on Twitter with well over ten thousand tweets.