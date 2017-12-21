From Aussie with love, comes Josh Helman. Australia is indeed one of the most beautiful places on earth for tourists. As much as the land is celebrated, it is also home to some very good looking, well-sculpted hunks. Born under the Aussie skies, Josh Helman is the definition of what an Aussie looks like and fans of the actor are rightfully interested in who he might be seeing and taking a look at his body which is quite the spectacle when he appears shirtless in some of his shots on social media.

Josh Helman’s Bio

Josh Helman was born on February 22 in the year 1986. His birthplace is in Adelaide, South Australia with an Australian nationality. There is not much known about whom his parents are and where he attended high school and college. This is because, in all interviews that he has been involved, Josh Helman has refrained from answering questions regarding his childhood and has really focused all of his energy, attention and that of his fans on his career and what he is doing.

He had his first role in acting doing a recurring role on the show Home and Away in 2007, this was on Australian television. His role in that movie was that of Denni Maitland, then Aidan’s View a short film came along and he appeared on that as well. After a couple of years, he was given the role of Cpl. Lew Juergens on the American television show, The Pacific. He was then signed up by The Gersy Agency, this was a talent agency. So after all these small stints on the previously mentioned projects, he made his debut in a major motion picture in 2012.

He was cast in the role of Jeb Oliver in the movie Jack Reacher. He was then cast in the movie, Blinder this was when he went back home to Australia. One of his more popular works was when he got the role of William Stryker in the hit, X-Men: Days of Future Past. He then played the role of Slit in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. In 2016, he starred in the main role in the season two of Wayward Pines.

Josh Helman’s Siblings, Family

A striking feature of Josh’s professional life is that he has gone out of his way to keep his personal life and its details under wraps as much as possible. Josh has been on a couple of interviews as a real superstar but every time he has always refrained from saying anything about his private life. We cannot seem to find any sought of info when it comes to his siblings and his parents as well.





Josh Helman’s Wife/Girlfriend

Apart from being a really great actor, Josh has really got good looks. He has a great smile and his female fans cannot seem to get enough of him. A photograph of him shirtless is not something to be shied off of. In spite of his good looks and impressive female fan base, there has not been any real talk of him being in a relationship. There was a one-off time when he was said in a relationship with Jennifer Alcott, it is said that the pair began dating in 2014. But with Josh, you never can tell how serious that relationship was.

Moreso, Josh has never been married. As fans, we believe that if he were to get hitched we would be in the know as well. To be pointed out as well is the fact that Josh Helman has not been put in the spotlight as far as controversies are concerned. He has tried and all credit to him to keep his nose out of any sort of muddy waters.

Josh Helman’s Body, Height

As touched on previously, Josh Helman possesses one heck of a body. Now to soothe the cravings of those who need it, we take a look at his body measurements. His weight comes in at 65 kilograms. His waist size is 32 inches, while his biceps is at 16 inches. His feet measure in at 11 with a height of 5 feet 11 inches, with his chest size at 40 inches