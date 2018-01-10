Advertisement

An explorer and adventurer, Josh Gates is a man with a highly curious mind. Gates has been kind enough to document his discoveries and share it with the rest of the world. He was first known for Destination Truth, which aired on the Syfy Channel, premiering in 2007 and ending in 2012 after 5 seasons, each with 11 episodes.

Destination Truth, whose re-runs now air on the Travel Channel followed Gates as he unraveled mysteries about the existence of the supernatural with a focus in the field of cryptozoology which is about creatures that are believed to have existed, but without solid proof, example Bigfoot. Gates now hosts a similar series, Expedition Unknown which premiered on the Travel Channel on January 8, 2015.

Josh Gates’ Wife/Married

Gates is a married man. His wife, Hallie Gnatovich was part of his production crew on Destination Truth which is where they met. Hallie who began featuring on the show from the second season and appeared in a total of 8 episodes, worked with Gates as a researcher and like others on the research team, most of her work was behind-the-camera, however, as time progressed, she began to feature with Gates on-screen as a co-star.

Subsequently, Josh got attracted to Hallie and soon started a romantic relationship with her. They got engaged a few years later before walking down the aisle on the 13th of September 2014. Their wedding was a private one held at the Hidden Pond luxury resort in Kennebunkport, York, Maine with close family and friends in attendance.

Gates’ wife Hallie was born in 1981. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2004 before proceeding to the Alliant International University to obtain a Masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. She upped her knowledge in the field by studying in the area of mindfulness.

Hallie is now a licensed therapist with the license number MFC52775. Though her clientele is diverse, she especially focuses on mothers aged between 20 and 30. She also offers counsel to LGBTQ couples as well as professionals in the entertainment industry. Learn more about Mrs Gates occupation on her official website – HallieGTherapy.com.

According to her IMDB profile, Hallie has an acting credit to her name. She played the role of Marnie in Archer House, a 2007 short comedy film.

Baby/Son – Owen Gates

Josh and Hallie have a son together. Named Owen, the boy was born on February 12, 2016. Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of Destination Truth was the episode when Hallie called Gates via a satellite phone to break the news of her pregnancy.

All captured on camera, Gates was seen in an emotional mood after hanging up the call, he later revealed the news to his crew and of course the rest of the fans who were watching. The pregnancy news was easily the highlight of that episode which primarily focused on Christopher Columbus. As a result, Owen Gates had become a celebrity baby even before he was born.

Josh Gates Parents, Bio

Gates who was born on August 10, 1977, in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, United States got his love for exploration from his dad who was a deep sea diver.

When Gates was a kid, he traveled often with his parents to Europe to visit his mom’s family that lived in the UK. Additionally, Gates also grew up watching his dad globetrot to exotic places of the world. These experiences played a great part in igniting Josh’s passion for exploration.

As an adult, Gates’ traveling and exploration feats have given his dad’s the run for his money, having traveled to over 100 countries. Josh Gates isn’t only a certified SCUBA diver, and a mountain climber who has completed trips up Mt. Aconcagua in Argentine Andes and summited Africa’s Mt Kilimanjaro, but also an inductee of The Explorer’s Club, an international multidisciplinary professional society aimed at promoting field study and scientific exploration.

Josh joined the University of Maryland’s team which performed the archaeological excavations of Caesarea Maritima in Isreal from 1996 to 1998. He attended Tufts University.

In addition to his self-produced show, Josh has also featured in a number of other reality TV shows including ESPN’s Beg, Borrow & Deal, The Budweiser-sponsored Truly Famous, Facts or Faked: Paranormal Files, Ghost Hunters and more.

Height: 1.87 m

Net Worth: $3 million

Curious to know more about Josh’s encounter with creatures of the wild? then you should grab his book, “Destination Truth: Memoirs of a Monster Hunter.”