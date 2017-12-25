Advertisement

Josh Blaylock is an American actor as well as a voice actor. while he has a lot of movies under his belt, Blaylock is best known for his role as the protagonist BrianD in the web series Video Game High School from 2012 to 2014.

Josh Blaylock’s Bio

Born as Joshua Darton Blaylock on 29th March 1990, in Plano, Texas, US., Josh Blaylock grew up with his elder brother in Lucas, Texas. He holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

In 2008 at the age of eighteen, he moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in acting. He’s a Christian who combined his acting career with photography and has been active in the entertainment industry since 2004.

He made his video game debut in Conan Intern Diaries in 2012, playing the role of Henrik. From there, he went on to appear in some of the world famous Video Games like High School, Spider, RocketJump: The Show.

Aside from starring in Video Game High School, Blaylock has also appeared in The Bernie Mac Show, No Country for Old Men, and Warehouse 13. While the production of Video Game High School was ongoing, he was featured in an issue of Allen Image, a community magazine for Collin County, Texas.

Blaylock also became the voice actor for Jack Marston, son of John Marston, in the 2010 video game Red Dead Redemption. Though the handsome actor is earning a huge salary from his career, his real-time net worth is not known to the media.

His successful career has been rewarded with multiple awards including, Academy Award for Best Picture, Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Picture, Online Film Critics Society Award for Best Picture, and Satellite Award for Best Film in 2007 for his film “No Country for Old Men” playing the role as Boy on Bike.

He also bagged GameSpot Best of 2010: Best Voice Acting, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best PS3 Game, Best Xbox 360, Game of the Year. GameSpy Game of the Year 2010: Best Action Adventure Game of the Year, Overall Game of the Year. Spike Video Game Awards 2010: Game of the Year, Best Original Game. 14th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards: Action Game of the Year. 11th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards: Game of the Year. IGN Best of 2010: Funniest Game (Xbox 360). Spike Video Game Awards 2010: Best DLC, Best Zombie Game.

Perhaps as a result of his good looks, Blaylock was once rumored to be gay. Nevertheless, he’s certainly not gay or bi-sexual. In fact, he got engaged to his Video Game High School co-star, Johanna Braddy and also married her in 2012.

Josh Blaylock’s Relationship With Johanna Braddy, Married, Wife, Divorce

Blaylock married his Video Game High School co-star Johanna Braddy in 2012. The couple met on the set of the web series the same year and began to date. They later decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married on November 11, 2012. However, their marriage hit the rocks too soon and they separated just after living together for about three years. The separation happened late 2014 and by early 2015, the couple divorced. So for now, Josh is dating no one.

His ex-wife Johanna is also known for her work in web series Video Game High School. She was rumoured to be the reason for the end of her marriage to Blaylock. Johanna’s extramarital affairs with other men supposedly caused the union to crumble.

Braddy who is 3 years older than Blaylock is an American Actress born on 30th August 1987 in Atlanta, Georgia. She has made a name in Hollywood, taking up big roles in popular films. She played the leading role in the 2009 horror film The Grudge 3 and has appeared in Hurt (2009), Easy A (2010), Paranormal Activity 3 (2011), and The Levenger Tapes (2011). She is currently starring as Shelby Wyatt in the ABC thriller hit series Quantico.

Her marriage to fellow star Blaylock was her first which apparently, didn’t go so well. Around the end of June 2015, she made their split official on Twitter, taking to the platform to confirm that they are no longer married.

During summer in the same year of her divorce, Braddy began dating her Unreal co-star, Freddie Stroma. In May 2016, Braddy and Stroma became engaged in May 2016 and tied the knot on December 30, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. They are still married to each other till date.