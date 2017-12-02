Among other things, Jordan Lane Price is famous for being Celia Fitzgerald in the drama series All My Children (2013). Price is an American actress, a singer and as well, a model. Apart from her role in All My Children, she is also admired for being Jessica in the 2015 comedy film directed by Andrew Nackman – 4th Man Out and for portraying Marywald in a 2014 drama film directed by Helen Hunt – Ride.

Lane Price has always been hopeful and confident about the future and success in the path she chose to make her career. An instance where this was evident was when she was with Huckapoo – a teen pop girl group formed in 2003 by Brian Lukow. As a member of the group, Price was 15 years old. Critics suggested that the group was bound to fail. Responding, she said: “We’re in too deep to say ‘oh, no, we’re not going to make it.”

Although Huckapoo didn’t get to release any debut album, they came up with a music which was featured in Disney movies before the demise of the group in 2008.

From what we gathered, Price started out as a singer. When she was only eight years old, she has already been actively involved with musical theatre. Eventually, this got her to take part in various music projects and the activities of professional theatre. She would later study philosophy in college and fall in love with acting.

Jordan Lane Price Age, Bio

Jordan Lane Price will celebrate her 26th birth anniversary in 2018. She was born on the 13th day of March 1992 in Los Angeles, California.





Disregarding the attention Jordan Price has gained from her television and film roles, she has received much love and has been highly valued for her debut extended play – Sponge – which was released in June 2015. She teamed up with songwriter, James Levy to get the debut released.

Jordan Lane Price Boyfriend, Married

Jordan Lane is not married to anyone but has been romantically linked to Macaulay Culkin, the Home Alone actor. Most recently, it was speculated that Price is having something special with James Levy. In an interview with noisey where she and James talked about their extended play debut, Price acknowledged the special feeling she has for James.

She was asked to tell the origin story of her and James. As such she related that she was given James’ number by a mutual friend who believes James was a good fit for her musically.

“We had planned to meet up one day and he ended up never texting me back. Two nights later, I went to a bar I hadn’t been to before to meet a friend- I showed up early and no one was in the bar except Levy and Jon Wiley. We both looked at each other funny and I said: ‘You’re the dude who never text me back.’

“Fast forward a month and we got matching tattoos on St. Marks that represented our fortuitous friendship, making art together, and the beauty of that May. It was a beautiful experience, recording and interpreting songs written by the person you are falling in love with,” she detailed.

Is Jordan Lane Price Dating Macaulay Culkin?

It has commonly been assumed that Jordan Lane Price is still dating Macaulay Culkin. This, to the best of our knowledge, isn’t true. Nevertheless, Culkin dated the All My Children actress after he broke up with another actress who has a great deal semblance of Jordan Lane. Culkin and Price were seen together on several occasions. Though they never announced that they are no longer lovers, they have fallen apart.

This was confirmed when it circulated that Culkin is dating Brenda Song. Culkin and Song reportedly attended Instagram’s Knott’s Scary Farm celebrity night together and were spotted holding hands and being affectionate.

Jordan Lane Price Net Worth

Like other actresses, Jordan Lane Price’s fans have always wanted to know the value of her riches. The consequence of this is the estimation of her net worth without sufficient information to be sure of being correct. It is widely held that Price’s net worth is $2 million. Sadly, we are yet to substantiate that. The worth of everything Price owns is best known to her.