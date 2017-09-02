The handsome and talented actor, Jonathan Whitesell has become the darling of the female folk since he set the ball rolling with his exceptional acting. Starring as ‘Hercules’ in the popular ABC television series ‘Once Upon a Time’, the Canadian-born actor has received favourable reviews for his jaw-dropping performances and mesmerising looks.

Jonathan Whitesell Wiki/Age/Bio

Jonathan Rae Whitesell, according to some wiki sources, was born on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada on 28th August 1991. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He was born and raised with his parents in a small town called Duncan in Canada and attended the Capilano University, where he obtained a degree in acting (both for stage and screen).

He holds Canadian nationality and belongs to white ethnicity. Jonathan Whitesell would not grace our screens today as a charming actor if all wishes came true. He actually wanted to join the military – the Canadian Military. He enrolled to join the armed forces after high school too, but sometimes, life has other plans – far beyond what we think or even imagine.

Jonathan Whitesell Career

After a botched attempt to join the military as mentioned earlier, Jonathan Whitesell went on to Capilano University and graduated from the institution with a degree in on the screen and on stage acting. Whitesell began his ‘on the screen’ acting career at age 23 in 2015 with the horror movie titled ‘The Unspoken’ where he played the character ‘Logan’. This earned him his first credit on the silver screen.

Jonathan Whitesell success story had begun after that as he got more contracts and played minor roles (guest appearances) in other hit TV shows in 2015 including CW’s iZombie, UP Network’s Ties That Bind, and TNT’s Proof. The story continued in 2016 with Fox’s The X-Files revival, CW’s The 100 and Freeform’s Beyond.

Whitesell was given a role for the comedy A.R.C.H.I.E. in 2016 alongside star actor, Michael J. Fox aka Marty McFly of Spin City and Back to the Future who was later known for his struggles with the Parkinson’s disease.

However, his big break came with his part in the ABC television series ‘Once Upon a Time‘. Jonathan Whitesell landed a role in the series and his intelligent and beautiful portrayal of the character ‘Hercules’ endeared to many and has shot him to fame which will open up the opportunities to being part of other bigger movie projects.

Jonathan Whitesell is also set to appear in the upcoming 2018 movie ‘Hold the Dark’.

Jonathan Whitesell Body Measurements

Whitesell is an attractive young man with a perfectly maintained body which enhances his personality. He stands tall with a height of 5 feet 8 inches, though his weight is not accessible at the moment. His hair color is dark brown and his charming eye color is brown.

Height: 5 Feet 8 Inch (1.73 m) Weight: N/A Hair Color: Dark Brown Eye Color: Brown

Jonathan Whitesell Gay/Dating/Girlfriend

The handsome Jonathan Whitesell is not gay. There are only a handful of actors who can actually compare to him when it comes to physique. He is straight and even though his style has entrapped the heart of million girls to him, he is in love and emotionally vested in his relationship (as it will seem).

Whitesell is presently in a very serious romantic affair with fellow actor and girlfriend of three years, Chanelle Peloso. Peloso is also known for her roles in the Disney Channel movie ‘Zapped’ where she played the character of Rachel Todds, Cartoon Network’s ‘R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour’, ‘Level Up’, and in Lifetime’s television film, ‘Girl Fight’.

The couple met in 2014 and have been head over heels with each other as evident in their Instagram posts, thus, prompting suggestions that the wedding bells may be ringing sooner than later. But presently, the young couple are both focusing on helping each other move ahead in their careers while giving time to building their relationship.

For Jonathan Whitesell, the sky could just be his starting point as he seems to be the luckiest man alive. He has a brilliant career prospect ahead of him, a beautiful, caring and supportive woman by his side who is willing to stand by him all the way, the charm and looks to match any one in the industry, what more could he ask for at this point of his life.