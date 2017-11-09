Jonathan Ke Quan is one of the most talented American actors with Vietnamese nationality. Quan is best known for his performance in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He is an implausible actor and his likely acting can leave people awestruck. His brilliant acting and his work can be easily visible in his movies and TV shows.

Jonathan Ke Quan Wiki/Bio

Jonathan Luke Ke Huy Quan born August 20, 1971, is a Vietnamese-born American actor and stunt choreographer of ethnic Chinese descent.

Quan was born in Saigon, South Vietnam (present-day Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam). He was forced to leave his country when the Army of the Republic of Vietnam was defeated during the Fall of Saigon. His family was selected for political asylum and emigrated to the United States. He became a child actor at age 12, starring as Harrison Ford’s sidekick Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. After being cast, his family changed his name to Ke Huy, the name by which he is credited in the film.

He attended Mount Gleason Jr. High in Tujunga, California, and Alhambra High School in Alhambra, California. After high school, he graduated from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. He later attended the University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom.[3] He is fluent in Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin, and English.

Having studied Taekwondo under Philip Tan on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he later trained under Tao-liang Tan.[4] He worked as a stunt choreographer for X-Men[5] and The One as the assistant of renowned Hong Kong fight choreographer Corey Yuen.





During the Fall of Saigon, he had a very hard life as he and his family was enforced to abscond his country when the Army of the Republic of Vietnam was defeated. Then his family moved to the United States where they were selected for political asylum.

Quan attended Mount Gleason Jr. High in Tujunga, California and also attended Alhambra High School in Alhambra, California. He is a graduate of University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Later on, he attended the University of Manchester, in the UK. Quan is very fluent in English, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Jonathan Ke Quan Career

At the age of twelve, Quan started his acting career in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as Harrison Ford’s sidekick Short Round. After being cast in the film, his family changed his name to Ke Huy, which helped him a lot to establish his name in the industry. In the meantime, he appeared in the Japanese movie named “Passengers” (Norimono) with Honda Minako, a Japanese idol singer in the year 1986.

From the year 1986-1987, he appeared in the short-lived TV series Together We Stand as Sam. Again, from the year 1989 -1991, he appeared in the sitcom Head of the Class as Jasper Kwong. He also appeared in the movies like Breathing Fire, The Goonies and Encino Man. Lastly; he has appeared in Chinese movie Second Time Around together with Ekin Cheng and Cecilia Cheung in the year 2002.

Jonathan Ke Quan Net Worth

As he has been very successful in his career and this has given him great earnings and a wonderful net worth. According to some sources, he has a net worth of $1 million.

Jonathan Ke Quan Wife

Jonathan Ke Quan has not found revealing about his early relationships and dating. No information about his girlfriend is given but according to some sources, he is said to be married. Corinna is said to be his wife. Though he is married, we can’t say him having any children without any reference. Thus we can’t say him to be a gay.

Jonathan Ke Quan Body Measurements

At this age, he has already been very successful as an actor with lot of talent, good appearance and good height that suits his personality very well. He is five feet and four inches tall.

Fun Facts

Amazingly, Quan wasn’t the one who first auditioned for the role of Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), it was his brother, he had only accompanied him to he auditioning. But as fate would have it, Jonathan was chosen instead.

Quan is a huge fan of Jackie Chan

While he filmed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Jonathan often referred to George Lucas and Steven Spielberg as bearded man 1 and bearded man 2 when he was on the phone with his mother.