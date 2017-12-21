In the history of American Television, 20th century might perhaps be the most pivotal. The early ’70s to the late 80s, however, might be some of the most productive as some of the greatest Hollywood productions saw the light of day during these periods. Several greats graced TV screens, but perhaps very few were as remarkable and natural in their presentation of characters as the talented Jonathan Gilbert.

Most popularly known for his role as the character Willie Oleson in the TV series Little House on the Prairie, Jonathan Gilbert is an American former actor, who is currently a stockbroker. As a famous actor, he featured in many TV series and movies.

Jonathan Gilbert’s Bio, Age

Born on the 28th of April, 1967, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, Gilbert is an adopted son of Paul Gilbert and Barbara Crane, both of whom were actors. He grew up alongside Sara Gilbert and Melissa Gilbert – herself a TV director and actress.

Raised by adopted parents, Gilbert had always had an interest in acting since childhood. He attended and graduated from the Hamilton College, where he completed his BA degree. Later on, he attended and graduated from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, graduating with an MBA in Finance.

Jonathan Gilbert made his first television appearance at the tender age of 7, featuring in the Little House on the Prairie, an American drama series. He played the character of Willie Oleson, and remained on the series till 1983, nine years after his first appearance. Fame and fortune followed him during these nine years, as his fan base grew among viewers.

He also featured in the Little House Years, in 1979, the same year that he got featured in The Miracle Worker, an American television biographical film.





Much later, in 1983, he also appeared in Little House: Looking Back to Yesterday, an American television show based on the Little House on the Prairie book series, where he also played the character of Willie Oleson. In 1984, he came back to play the same character in the Little House: The Last Farewell, which was part of the book series as well.

See Also: Andre Braugher Wiki, Bio, Sons, Family, Wife, Net Worth, Is He Gay?

Jonathan Gilbert’s Net Worth

In 2003, he began a career as a stockbroker and has been described as hardworking and disciplined, by both friends and clients.

A surprisingly private person, Gilbert keeps his salary information to himself. However, with his many acts in Hollywood and his stockbroker job, his net worth is estimated to be about USD $2.4 million.

Is Jonathan Gilbert Married?

Known to be a very secretive and private person, Jonathan Gilbert keeps his personal life private. It is assumed that he is currently single, although nobody is completely sure.

He hasn’t been seen in the public eye with a date lately and he doesn’t post any pictures depicting his love life on any of the social media sites where he has thousands of fan following.

In his early years, Jonathan Gilbert’s parents divorced, and In 1976, when he was only 9, he lost his father, Paul Gilbert.

See Also: Steven Spielberg Children, Wife, Net Worth, Quotes, Movies, Height, House

Melissa Gilbert – Jonathan’s adopted sister – wrote an autobiography, Prairie Tale, where she revealed that Paul had taken his own life because of his suffering from constant pain.

Barbara later got married to Harold Abeles, and they had a daughter, Sara Abeles. Sara later took up the Gilbert last name, even though she was born one year and two weeks before he died and has no blood ties to Paul Gilbert.

Melissa also revealed in her autobiography, that Jonathan moved away from California in his early 20s and the adopted siblings have not had any kind of relationship or contact with him since that time.

Filmography

1974-83: Little House on the Prairie

1979: The Little House Years

1979: The Miracle Worker

1983: Little House: Look Back to Yesterday

1984: Little House: The Last Farewell

You Might Also Like: Kimberly Fey Biography, Wiki, Relationship With Donnie Wahlberg, Divorce

Jonathan Gilbert Then and Now Photos

Having been off the screen and the news for years now, it might be difficult to imagine what the boy wonder might look like now in his fifties.

Well, don’t fret your beautiful soul. Jonathan Gilbert is a much older man now, with grey hair and a much more matured look. Check this out.