When you think about football and magic in America, the name that comes first to most minds is none other than the ex Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos. A regular face in American professional football since 2003, Dorenbos became known to non-football fans in 2016 thanks to his incredible magical performance on the popular show, America’s Got Talent where he finished third place. Read on to know more about Dorenbos.

Jon Dorenbos Father/Parents

Jonathan Paul Dorenbos was born on July 21, 1980, in Humble, Texas and raised in Woodinville, Washington by his parents Kathy and Alan Dorenbos. He grew up with two siblings Krissy and Randy.

On the 2nd of August 1992, when Jon was 12 years old, tragedy struck his family when his dad killed his mom. As the story goes, Jon was the only one at home while his sister Krissy was away on a trip to California to visit their grandparents and his brother Randy at a basketball camp.

Alan had pushed his wife Kathy down a flight of stairs after a heated argument, after which he cleaned up the crime scene, repainting the garage before hiding her body in the trunk of their car. When lil Jon who was out playing in the neighborhood came in and asked his father after mommy, he lied about her whereabouts saying she had gone out with some friends. However, guilt got the best of him as he turned himself in the following day.

Jon’s father was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 13 years and 8 months behind bars. However, he served only 11 years and was released in 2004.

According to reports, Jon alongside his siblings has made no contact with their father, since he was released from jail, except the time when they confronted him in jail following suggestions by a therapist. However, Jon has said that he has forgiven his father since he made it to his twenties.





Jon explained to the media that he had a guilt that if he forgave his father, it would be like letting his mom down and choosing his father’s side. However, he said overcame that thought after realizing that his mom would rather have him live a happy, productive life and help others. Jon says forgiving his father was the best thing he ever did.

Wiki

After the death of his mom and the conviction of his father, Jon lived briefly in a foster home before his aunt, his mother’s younger sister Susan Hindman gained custody of him and his siblings and relocated with them to her home in Garden Grove, California.

Susan who was a single woman at the time took care her nephew Jon like she was hers. Jon attended Pacifica High School where he was a letterman in baseball, basketball, football, and hockey. However, no sports could bring him the solace he found in magic. Jon has severally revealed that magic saved his life and helped him deal with his mom’s passing.

Despite his love for sports, Jon, as a teenager aspired to one day become a professional magician. Luckily, his new family, including his grandparents supported his dreams. Susan even had her friend Ken Sands who was a professional magician bring Jon under his tutelage, becoming his mentor and revealing to him secrets about the craft.

Jon held on tight to those secrets as he is today a professional magician who has showcased his talents at big venues, including Las Vegas and Hollywood and even small venues like the locker room treating his teammates to a fun fair. During his auditions at the 11th season of America’s Got Talent, he got the golden buzzer from singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. Click here to watch his auditions.

In the sports-side of things, Jon chose football as his preferred option. He first attended Golden West College where he played as a linebacker and fullback. However, before the end of his freshman year, he received a call from his friend Paul Tessier who said his school University of Texas at El Paso’s varsity team was in urgent need of a long snapper.

Jon heeded the request and made it to Texas. He graduated from UTEP in 2003 with a business (economics, finance, and marketing) degree.

Unfortunately, Jon was not selected during the 2003 NFL draft, however, the Buffalo Bills decided to try him out, signing him as an undrafted free agent. But sadly, Jon was cut after the 2005 training camp. He was then picked up by the Tennessee Titans whom he ended the 2005 season with but was dropped from the 2006 training camp.

Frustrated by his outcomes in the NFL, Jon decided to launch into Hollywood full-time. However, sheer luck smiled on him when the Philadelphia Eagles called him to serve as their long snapper after losing Mike Bartrum to a gruesome neck-injury that ended his career.

Jon’s original two-year contract with the Eagles developed into a 10-year stay at the team. In August 2017, he was traded to the New Orleans Saints where a follow-up physical revealed that he has a condition known as aortic aneurysm which required an immediate open-heart surgery. As a result, he was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Jon successfully underwent the surgery. In an Instagram post made in November 2017, Jon said that his football career is over, however, he is yet to retire officially.

Salary, Net Worth: $2.5 million

Being placed on the NFI list could affect his salary, however, Dorenbos has earned his fair share of the NFL money. His last contract with the Eagles before being traded to the Saints was worth $3,400,000 for 3 years.

Adding his earnings as a magician and endorsement deals, Jon’s net worth is estimated at about $2.5 million.

Wife/Girlfriend

Jon got married in 2017 to a woman named Annalise Dale. However, that wasn’t his first time tying the knot. From 2010 to 2015, Jon was married to a certain Julie Lynn Lesecki who runs a spray tan business. They had met in 2010 at a corporate event where Jon gave a motivational speech. Details of their divorce are unclear to the media.

Jon’s new wife Annalise who hails from Denver, Colorado is a casino executive.