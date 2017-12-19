One of the biggest questions at the moment is on whether or not Jon Cozart is gay. While that may be an important question, it is only cool to look a little closer into the life of the man to answer it.

For someone who surprisingly enough in this age, isn’t big on following social media trends or even YouTube, Jon Cozart is a YouTube star who has become one of the big things happening on the platform at the moment, and he goes by the name of Paint. More than just being a YouTube star, he is also a comedian and a singer.

Jon Cozart Wiki, Bio

Someone that can get you channelling all your hours to his YouTube posts, Cozart was born on April 26, 1992, in Little Rock, Arkansas, U.S. It was here that he was raised, but he moved to Houston, Texas when he was only 6.

He was raised alongside 2 brothers and a sister, and it was since he was a child that he had the knack for music and for this reason, he was able to learn the piano very early. For his education, the interesting individual attended the Cypress Creek High School from where he got to graduate in 2011. After that, he moved on to the University of Texas where he studied film.

Jon Cozart’s Career

Looking at his professional life, Cozart who many know as Paint, began running his YouTube channel “Paint” as far back as 2005. Interestingly, what has made the channel as popular as it is many years after it began, is not how much time he devotes to it, but how good Cozart is.

Before choosing to run his own channel, the YouTube sensation who grew up loving Disney World and all it had to offer was into high school theater where he was able to make a very good impact and was successful. Nevertheless, he revealed that he believed there was going to be even more success waiting for him when it comes to film.





See Also: FaZe Rug Brother, Girlfriend, Net Worth, House, Car, Height, Mom

For his music which he has used to support himself much early, Jon didn’t have any serious experience or even teaching except for the piano lessons which as earlier stated, he got when he was still just a child. What makes the whole thing more interesting is the fact that he began by recording his music on a microphone in his room. After the recording, he did the editing himself using his own video editor because that was the only way he knew how to do it.

Before 2013, he was already becoming successful, but he was still doing the entire work including that of his YouTube Channel alone. From the writing till the production, which was the same thing for his music.

With his YouTube channel which was said to be a gift he got from his brother, Jon really got popular for his Disney parody videos among many others. He first made the video Harry Potter in 99 Seconds which was a great success. Today, the Paint has gained close to half a billion views and he has over 4.1 million subscribers and many videos.

He is also a performer and he performed during the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he performed his one-man show, After Ever After. He has dreams of becoming a director.

Is Jon Cozart Gay? Girlfriend

In one of his earliest videos, Cozart said: “…even though you think I am gay, I still love you…” This cannot be used to state whether he is gay or not because that was only a performance.

Nevertheless, in real life, he is thought to be gay mostly because there has not been a steady string of relationships. That said, he has never actually been linked to anyone except for blogger Shannon Barry. The beautiful blogger was Cozart’s girlfriend sometime between 2014 and 2015, and they shared the relationship on social media, most especially Instagram.

In 2015, Barry wrote in her blog how Jon has been very supportive of her, most especially through her Crohn’s and she believed he was a good person. She said that the disease she was suffering from was not part of the things that decided whether they stayed together or not. Apart from Barry, Jon has not been involved with anyone, either male or female.

See Also: FaZe Rug Brother, Girlfriend, Net Worth, House, Car, Height, Mom

Jon Cozart Quick Facts

Name: Jonathan Charles “Jon” Cozart

Date of Birth: April 26, 1992

Marital Status: Single

Height: 1.70 m (5 ft. 7 in)

Net Worth: $600,000