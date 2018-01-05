Advertisement

Johnny Knoxville was born as Philip John Clapp Jr, on March 11, 1971, at Knoxville, Tennessee. He is an American actor, film producer, screenwriter, comedian and stunt performer. His father Philip Clapp Sr was a tire/car salesman, and his mother, Lemoyne Clapp (nee Houck) was a Sunday school teacher.

Johnny is known as a co-creator and star of the MTV reality stunt show Jackass. He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States and he is an American. He attended South Young High School, upon graduation he moved to California and went into acting. His famous movies include Bad Grandpa released in 2013, The Dukes of Hazzard released in 2005 and The Ringer (2005).

Sometime back, Johnny was rumoured to be dead, however, the rumour was put to rest after it was discovered that it was his friend and brother, Ryann Dunn who lost his life in a car accident. They were both characters in Jackass. Jonny’s touching tribute to the late friend further sealed the deal.

in 2009, Johnny was detained at the Los Angeles International Airport after he was found carrying a prohibited item; an inert grenade into the airport.

It is said that Johnny made a high percentage contribution to the movie Jackass, he worked with the following crew to attain excellence in the movie, these stars include Jeff Tremaine, Sean Cliver, Joe Sperry (Spoezy), and Dave Carnie. Jackass was initiated after the successful deal between John and MTV.





He turned down an offer made for them to perform stunts for Saturday Night Live on a weekly basis and later hosted a 2005 episode of the show.

John Knoxville as an Actor and a Producer

John featured as a two-headed alien in the 2002 film Men in Black II, he acted with John Waters in A Dirty Shame in 2004 and was The Rock in Walking Tall. He acted in Katrina Holden Bronson’s Daltry Calhoun, in Lords Of Downtown as Topper bucks; made a minor appearance in the movie Coyote Ugly and Elmore Leonard’s novel, Killshot, however, he was replaced at the final stage of the movie.

John alongside Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonny operates a production company called Dickhouse Productions. This production house has achieved a lot including The Birth of Big Air produced in 2010; a documentary about Mat Hoffman that was part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, and The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia produced in 2010. John was also a co-producer to The Dudesons in America and also to Nitro Circus on MTV before it was cancelled.

Subsequently, in may 2017, John announced the birth of a new production house named ‘Hello Junior’ which established a relationship with Paramount Pictures.

He had a work accident during one of his stunt performance where he accidentally tore his urethra during a stunt for Nitro Circus. However, he underwent a treatment by the practice of urinary catheterization which successfully prevented scar tissue formation.

Johnny Knoxville’s Wife, Daughter, Kids And Family

Knoxville got married to Melanie Lynn Clapp on May 15, 1995; however, they got divorced after 11 years of marriage. They separated in July 2006, their divorce was filed on July 3, 2007, and they legally got divorced in March 2008, they finalized their divorce arrangements in July 2009.

Their union was blessed with a baby girl whom they named Madison; she was born on May 15, 1995. She was also featured in Jackass. They share custody of their daughter Naomi.

John got into another affair in August 2009, with Naomi Nelson and they got married on September 24, 2010. During the course of the affair with Nelson, she gave birth to a son Rocko Akira Clapp, on December 20, 2009, in Los Angeles. She also had a daughter, Arlo Lemoyne Yoko Clapp, on October 6, 2011, and the two are still together till date.

Johnny Knoxville’s Net Worth and Height

Johnny Knoxville sits on a net worth of $75 million dollars. He resides at the lavish Dayton Beach house worth $1.8 million, he also earns about $5million dollar per movie and he is 6’1ft tall.

Johnny has lived his life basically as an author, producer and co-producer, apart from his professionalism in his career; he also does stunt performance to enlighten his viewers.