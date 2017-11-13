John Christopher Depp III is the son of Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis who is a French singer-songwriter, musician, actress, and model.

Though John Depp III aka Jack Depp is less seen in the spotlight compared to his famous sister LilyRose Depp, he has attracted much interest from the media because of his striking resemblance to his movie star daddy. Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star can’t wait to see how much more of his daddy John Depp III would exhibit as he grows into adulthood.

John Christopher Depp III Parents/Age/Family

He was born as John “Jack” Christopher Depp III on April 9, 2002, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nanterre, France, his mommy’s hometown. He is three years younger than his elder sister Lily-Rose Melody Depp who was born in 1999.

After their parents split in 2012, 10-year old Jack began shuffling between France and Los Angeles USA, where his father lives and works.

John Depp III’s parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis met in France in 1998 while Johnny was filming The Ninth Gate. Though John Depp’s parents were together for 14 years, (by far Johnny Depp’s longest relationship), they never got married.

When Extra in 2010 asked Johnny Depp why he never married Vanessa, he said; “I never found myself needing that piece of paper. Marriage is really from soul to soul, heart to heart. You don’t need somebody to say, okay you’re married.”





However, not like Johhny Depp was a complete hater of marriage, after all, he had been previously married to Lori Allison from 1983 to 1985. “If Vanessa wanted to get hitched, why not,” John Depp’s dad explained to Extra. “But the thing is, I’d be so scared of ruining her last name! She’s got such a good last name,” he jokingly said.

After announcing their divorce to the public, Johnny Depp remained tightlipped about the split until after a year later in 2013 when he revealed some details to Rolling Stones Magazine.

“The last couple years have been a bit bumpy,” Depp told the magazine. “At times, certainly unpleasant, but that’s the nature of breakups, I guess, especially when there are kiddies involved.”

He continued; “Relationships are very difficult. Especially in the racket that I’m in because you’re constantly away or they’re away and so it’s hard. It wasn’t easy on her. It wasn’t easy on me. It wasn’t easy on the kids. So, yeah. The trajectory of that relationship — you play it out until it goes, one thing leads to another. So for whatever reason that ­ceases, it doesn’t stop the fact that you care for that person, and they’re the mother of your kids, and you’ll always know each other, and you’re always gonna be in each other’s lives because of those kids. You might as well make the best of it.”

Depp also revealed that his namesake son and his sister Lily were very understanding and strong during the divorce.

“They’ve (kids) been incredibly understanding, incredibly strong throughout the whole ordeal. And it’s hard on every side. You know, Vanessa’s side, certainly not easy. My side, not easy. The kids are the most complicated,” Depp told the RS.

Fortunately, John Christopher Depp’s parents have been in good terms since their separation. The strength of their friendship was revealed in 2016 when Vanessa rose to defend Depp when his then-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

There were rumors that John’s parents could be getting back together after they were spotted on a romantic dinner in LA in November 2016.

Other members of John Christopher Depp III Family include his grandparents Betty Sue Palmer, André Paradis, Corinne Paradis and John Christopher Depp.

John Christopher Depp III Dating/Girlfriend

Unlike his sister Lily-Rose who is very much in the limelight, John is uber private with little or no information about his education, hobbies, and relationship available for media consumption.

Jack Depp is indeed doing a great job living his life away from media attention. To the frustration of Johny Depp’s hardcore fans who always want to know every little information about him and his family, Jack Depp isn’t giving them any windows into his life as he keeps no social media account.

However, paparazzi cameras have spotted him around a number of times in public like in June 2016 (pictured below) when he was seen out on dinner with his superstar sister and daddy who was at the time in the middle of his divorce from Amber Heard.

All that said, it would be absurd to come to a conclusion about John Jack Depp’s dating life or relationship status. When paparazzi cameras do spot him on a date night, we’d alert you, for now, let’s all just let the kid enjoy his teenage life in peace. Maybe when he takes after his superstar daddy, more information about who he’s dating would be available for fan consumption.