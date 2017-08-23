American actress and director Joey Lauren Adams was born on the 9th of January 1968. She was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas to a lumber yard owner and the youngest out of his three children. From when she was little in the Overbrook neighborhood of North Little Rock, Lauren had been quite the handful.

Lauren is that actress who has a striking resemblance to Renée Zellweger. Her journey into the world of movies was marked by her absolutely unique voice. It was the one thing that set her apart from all other actresses. Sometimes it helped her get a role, and most other times, critics felt it would not be a good fit. However, Lauren felt good to be one of the few women who was not distinguished by their bodies.

She began her acting career as a child actress in 1977 with a small part in Exorcist II: The Heretic. But it wasn’t until 1993 that she scored her breakthrough role when she was cast in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused. The movie also starred Ben Affleck and Matthew McConaughey. In that same year, she appeared in Bio Dome as Pauly Shore’s environmentally-conscious girlfriend; and in Coneheads, as Christina, a boisterous teen gal pal of Connie Conehead.

Having featured in quite a lot of movies and directed a lot others, Lauren made a name for herself and as such, has become a subject of speculation to her avid fans.

Joey Lauren Adams Husband/Married

As beautiful and talented as she is, it seems the institution of marriage did not suit the blond beauty. In 2005, rumors hit the streets that Joey Lauren Adams was dating Andrew Calder. They were seen out and about a couple of times, but neither deemed it fit to say if they were actually dating or not.

Moreso, in 2006 the duo were seen arriving together at the Entertainment Weekly Party at the Sundance Film Festival, which was held at The Shop in Park City, Utah. This further fueled the rumors that they were going strong and were very much still in love.

Despite the increasing number of tabloids that carried the news, Lauren never owned up to it which made many come to the conclusion that they wanted the true nature of things between them to remain a secret. Hence, when they eventually broke up, no one knew how it happened or even what caused it.

Before now, most people thought she was bisexual as there was not much known about her past lovers, marriage or any acknowledged relationship that can prove she is not bisexual. But this is mostly due to the fact that she is excellent at separating work and her personal life. Moreso, she spoke to suicidegirls.com in 2006 saying those were all speculations and false rumors.

However, in 2013, barely a month after she joined Twitter, Joey Tweeted that Brian Vilim proposed to her. Her tweet read:

My fiancé, Brian Vilim. He proposed at Al-T's in Winnie, Texas, where we met. http://t.co/mf1z1rRs9W — Joey Lauren Adams (@JoeyLaurenAdams) November 20, 2013

After the tweet, we expected to get invites to the big day but we were disappointed as it looks like they had a secret wedding so that by 2015 they were husband and wife and no one seems to know when the wedding happened.

Joey Lauren Adams Net Worth

Having secured her place in Hollywood and in the heart of her fans, and considering the fact that Lauren has been doing marvelous and well for over a decade now, it is expected that her Net worth be equal to her prowess in acting and directing.

Through her long career in acting, Lauren has appeared in over 40 films. She appeared in several Kevin Smith View Askewniverse films, including Chasing Amy, where she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Lauren has received a lot of praise and appreciation for her outstanding work in TV shows and movies and her bank account has certainly felt the weight too.

As at 2017, Joey Lauren Adams’ net worth was estimated at a whopping 2 million dollars ($2,000,000).

Joey Lauren Adams Children

Joey has no children. Since the news of Joey’s engagement and alleged secret wedding to Brian Vilim, there has not been news of a pregnancy or even a baby. Makes one wonder if they are truly married. But since Joey is determined to keep her private life private, one cannot really tell what goes on behind the curtains.