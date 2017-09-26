If you have followed NBC series Arrow, or if you are a fan or Blindspot, you will definitely know one star, and that is Joe Dinicol.

The actor has spent a large amount of his time acting, and around people whose lives are centered around the TV and the movies.

Joe Dinicol Bio/Wiki

Knowing the Blindspot actor, Joe Dinicol was born on December 22, 1983, in Stratford, Canada. It was in Stratford, Ontario, that he up.

His growing up there had much influence on him because it was there that held the “biggest Shakespearean theater festival in North America, and I was in the Company when I was a kid. I’ve just kind of always been around it.”

Coupled with that, it makes much sense that Joe began acting as a child because he was born into a movie family. His maternal grandfather was The 5th Element actor, John Neville, who also has as some of his popular appearances, Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, and The Man Who Sued God. He has acted in England as well as in Canada.

Joe Dinicol’s father, Keith Dinicol, is also not too far from the movies as he was an acting coach and teacher, and is also an actor.

In his life as an actor, Joe may not be the most popular but he has, so far, not done badly for himself in the theater, TV, and films. He began acting when he was very young.

The Canadian-born actor has been in many movies including Elvis Meets Nixon which was his first TV role in 1997, and LA Complex which was his best Canadian show.

There are many other films and TV shows that the actor has been on including The Virgin Suicides (1999), Diary of the Dead (2007), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), Cubicle Warriors (2013), Grey’s Anatomy (2015), and Halt and Catch Fire (2016).

In total, Joe Dinicol has appeared in as much as over 40 TV shows and movies, even though he is still yet to register any awards or even nominations.

On a political level, going by his social media posts which includes a tweet about Sen. Al Franken’s reason of being a Democrat, the actor may just be a Democrat. In the tweet, he wrote: “Can Al Franken be president now please”.

Joe Dinicol now lives in Los Angeles. He has been there since 2015 when he was taking classes and writing. At the time, he was working on different things including Blindspot and Grey’s Anatomy.

Joe Dinicol Married, Dating, Gay

An actor with much charisma and charm, everyone has always been keen to know who Joe Dinicol is dating or married to. Interestingly enough though, the 33 years old actor is not married, and he is not dating anyone. Or maybe he has decided to keep it a top secret, but for now, there are no indications.

He has, however, made it hard for people to guess whether he has someone hidden or not when he posted this on Twitter:

Movies watched today:

Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Darkman

Batman People not around:

My girlfriend — Joe Dinicol (@JoeDinicol) December 13, 2015

Like most others who are not dating anyone or who their partners are not known, people associate him with being gay. In that regards too, there is no sign that Joe Dinicol is gay.

Joe Dinicol Body Measurement

A good looking actor, Joe Dinicol is well built and has a height of 5 ft 10.5 in (179.1 cm) and has a weight of 150 lbs.

What is even more interesting about the My Babysitter’s a Vampire actor is that even though he is already in his 30s he keeps getting younger by the day, and may just pass for a teenager.

Joe Dinicol Net Worth

Joe Denicol has spent more of his time on TV shows rather than on films, and he has made a good name for himself right there. Looking at the net worth of the actor, therefore, you will expect that he has it all good there too.

From all we can gather, the actor is sure doing well, and his net worth has exceeded a million dollars. That said, some reports have claimed that it is as much as $5 million, but that is extremely unlikely.