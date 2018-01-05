Advertisement

America’s 47th Vice President, Joe Biden was born on the 20th of November 1947 to Catholic parents Joseph Robinette Biden Sr and mother Catherine Eugenia Jean Finnegan. The young Biden commenced school at St. Paul’s Elementary School in Scranton and St. Helena School before moving to the Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

He got his BA in 1965 from the University of Delaware, majoring in history and political science, then he enrolled at the Syracuse University College of Law, receiving a half scholarship based on financial need with some additional assistance. In his typically humorous fashion, Joe admitted to finding law school to be the biggest bore in the world.

Biden was admitted to the Delaware bar in 1969 and had an illustrious 37-year stint as a Senator representing Delaware. He won office remarkably in I972 at the age of 29 before serving as a two-term Vice- President under President Barrack Hussein Obama.

Joe Biden’s Wife, Daughter, Children, Family

In 1964, while on vacation in the Bahamas, he met Neilia Hunter, and the romance blossomed in spite of the reservations of Neila’s parents. On August 27, 1966, while Biden was still a law student, he got married to Neila Hunter. The union was blessed with three children, Joseph R. Beau Biden III, Robert Hunter and Naomi Christina.

Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Children, Son, Wife And Family

In 1972, just one month after winning his first Senate race, Biden received a phone call telling him his wife and college sweetheart Neilia and their 13-month-old daughter Naomi had been killed in a car accident on their way to buy a Christmas tree. Neilia Biden’s station wagon was hit by a tractor-trailer as she pulled out from an intersection.





Beau and Hunter, who were 4 and 3 at the time, were also in the car and were badly injured. Biden was sworn into the Senate in 1973, at his son Beau’s hospital bedside.

Joe commuted from the family home in Wilmington, Delaware to Washington, a four hours trip, a routine he would keep up with for over 37 years. He suffered emotionally and psychologically after the accident, admitting to pent-up rage and anger towards God. Political observers were convinced he wouldn’t last long in the Senate because of his intense devotion to his kids. Biden gave instructions to his aides to interrupt him in the Senate at any time if his sons called. In honour and remembrance of his wife and daughter, Joe Biden does not work on December 18, the anniversary of the accident.

After a long time of healing and devotion to his kids, Joe was finally ready to move on and on June 17, 1977, he married Jill Tracy Jacobs, whom he had met on a blind date arranged by Biden’s brother, Joe says Jill rekindled his interest in life and politics.

Joe Biden’s Son

Joe’s son, Beau Joe Biden III was an American attorney and officer in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps but rose to become the Attorney General of Delaware. In May 2010, he was admitted to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, after complaining of a headache, numbness, and paralysis; he was later transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. But in August 2013, he was moved to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and diagnosed with brain cancer. On May 20, 2015, he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, because of a recurrence of brain cancer. He died there 10 days later, on May 30, 2015, at the age of 46.

His funeral was attended by then President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former US Army Chief of Staff General Ray Odierno, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Weeks after Beau’s passing, his younger brother Hunter was embroiled in a bitter split from his wife Kathleen amid accusations of blowing a fortune on drugs and sex with prostitutes. Hunter Biden’s name was found among the hacked records of users on the extramarital affair site Ashley Madison. Though Hunter denied use of the site, Kathleen filed for divorce and after bitter legal tussles, they decided to settle the custody and property disputes out of court.

Also Read: Lauren Silverman Relationship With Andrew Silverman, Wiki, Ex-husband

However, while the divorce case was in court, it was revealed that Hunter Biden was dating his brother’s grieving widow Hallie. After news of the relationship had gone public, the former Vice President and his wife Jill issued a statement in support of the relationship. Hunter and Hallie have gone the extra mile to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Joe Bidden’s Net Worth

One would think that for someone who had served in the United States Senate for 37 years, and had been Vice-President for eight years, Joe Biden will boast of a decent net worth. In June 2014, Bidden referred to himself as the poorest man in Congress and he wasn’t kidding.

He doesn’t own any major investment of note, no stocks, no bonds, no savings account! He once said he and his wife Jill were lucky to have a pension from his time as Vice President.

Biden revealed that Former President Obama offered to help him financially while his son, Beau, was struggling with cancer. Biden had decided to sell his home but was dissuaded by Obama who offered to help. Biden owes between $500,001 and $1 million on two mortgages. They also owe between $250,001 and $500,00 on a home equity line of credit.