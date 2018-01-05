Advertisement

When you’re a celebrity baby, fans of your parents become very much interested in you as they would your famous parents. Simply put, you automatically become famous yourself, with gossip sites offering to pay huge sums for information about you and in some cases, paparazzi following you everywhere you turn. This is no different for Jodie Fletcher, the daughter of Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Men In Black star Will Smith, and her second husband, former Chargers running back Terrell Fletcher.

Jodie Fletcher Bio

Fletcher’s parents have since her birth hoarded information about her from the media, which makes the media even more interested in her.

Almost no personal details about Jodie is available for media consumption. Even her date of birth isn’t known. However, we speculate that she was born somewhere between 2007 and 2009, as she was born not so long after her parents’ marriage which was in 2007.

Jodie’s parents, both of them, despite being very active on social media has never posted any photo of her. Surprisingly, both of their Instagram accounts include photos of other kids. Terrell, for one, loves to post photos of his nieces and nephews especially the kids of his sister Latoya Fletcher.

On the other hand, her mother also enjoys flaunting a certain kid named Christian on her Instagram account, but none is seen of Jodie. However, she frequently posts photos of her first son with Will Smith, Trey Smith, every now and then. They seem like best of friends.

Judging from the way Jodie’s parents loves to flaunt photos of other kids, one could almost be forced to think that maybe there are other reasons why they wouldn’t post photos of their only daughter.

Maybe when Jodie, who as of this writing should still be in elementary school, grows up and decides to join her half-brother Trey Smith in the entertainment industry, then the world would get to know more about her and even why her parents would never post photos of her in the past. We Will be waiting…

Jodie Fletcher Parents

Jodie’s parents got married in 2007 in a fancy wedding that was covered by Essence Magazine. The wedding came 12 years after her mother had ended her first marriage with Will Smith. She had stayed with Will Smith for just 3 years from 1992 to 1995.

Jodie’s mother, born on November 16, 1967, in Schenectady, New York, actually became famous thanks to her marriage to Will Smith. She parlayed her celebrity marriage into a successful reality TV and fashion career. Jodie’s mother was a cast member on VH1’s reality series Hollywood Exes.

The show chronicled the lives of a group of women separated from their famous husbands as they attempt to start over, find someone new, and grow their businesses. The show lasted for about 3 seasons, with the final episode airing on 2 July 2014, the same year she separated from Terrell Fletcher. She asked for spousal support but it isn’t clear how much she received.

Jodie’s mother now owns an e-commerce business shereeelizabeth.com an online “boutique that has you covered from head to toe.” Sheree also hosts her own show Eat Pray Live on the online broadcast network, Black Hollywood Live which prides itself as the world’s first online broadcast network dedicated to African American entertainment.

Jodie’s maternal grandfather Les Zampino worked in a theater company while her maternal grandmother worked in a finance company.

Her daddy, Terrell Antoine Fletcher was born on September 14, 1973, St. Louis, Missouri. He nursed a passion for football from a very young age. Terrell attended Hazelwood East High School in Hazelwood, Missouri, graduating in 1991. He then proceeded to the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

After college, he was drafted round 2/pick: 51 by the San Diego Chargers. He played for the team until his retirement in 2002. Jodie’s dad from 2012 became the senior pastor of City of Hope International Church in San Diego, California.

Jodie’s uncle Bryan Fletcher (her father’s brother) is also a retired football player.

Jodie Fletcher Dating, Boyfriend, Married, Husband

As of this writing, Jodie Fletcher is still a minor and has not yetbegunn entering into romantic relationships.