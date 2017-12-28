Advertisement

Joanne Tucker is an American actress best known for her roles in Gayby, Listen Up Philip, and Loft. She is most famous for being the wife of ‘Rogue One’ actor Adam Driver.

Want to know more about the young actress? Don’t worry we have got you covered. Let’s have a look at Joanne Tucker and everything there is to know about her.

Joanne Tucker – Bio

The Gayby star was born on June 26, 1982, in the United States of America. Nothing much is known about her family, siblings, and her early life, but we do know she grew up in a decent family and that her parents and siblings were very supportive of her career. Tucker holds an American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity. She is of the Christian religion.

Joanne Tucker attended the Julliard college and went on to Dalton School in New York’s Upper East Side where she graduated from. Back in 2009, even before Joanne graduated from Juilliard, she studied acting where she coincidentally met her life partner Adam Driver.

Joanne Tucker’s Career

Joanne Tucker began her career as an actress not long ago. She made her on-screen debut in a short film in 2010. She also got a lead role in another short film ‘Loft’ which was a romantic drama. A few years later, she again got a role in an indie film which was also a romantic comedy. The movie was titled ‘Gayby.’ In the movie, Joanne played alongside Adam Driver.

Later in 2014, she played a role in a drama ‘Listen Up Philip’ which was about a struggling novelist. Recently in 2016, she made a short appearance on Driver’s show Girls and played the role of Ruthie in the fifth season of ‘Hello Kitty.’ Although Tucker has worked in many TV series and films, she has a great passion for the live stage.





Joanne has an off-broadway adventure that involves serving at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, The Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre, Classic Stage Company and Mass MoCA.

Personal Life: Is Joanne Tucker Married?

Tucker is someone who enjoys her private life. Her work ethic is so strong that she doesn’t allow her professional life to mix with personal life.

Wondering if Joanne is married? Well…yes. She is a married woman. Tucker is the wife of the famous American actor Adam Driver. The duo got married on June 22, 2013. They have been married for over four years.

The couple has been living a peaceful life and the word ‘divorce’ is not relevant regarding their current life situation. Tucker and Adam don’t have any kids yet.

Joanne Tucker’s Relationship With Adam Driver

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver have known themselves even before Adam gained popularity. Before Joanne graduated from Juilliard, she studied acting where she coincidentally met the love of her life Adam Driver.

After a while working together, Tucker started dating Driver. The duo dated for several years, and finally got married in 2013. Since, after their marriage, the couple has taken to doing many business ventures together.

Tucker’s husband served in the U.S Marine Corps after the September 11 terrorist attacks and decided to begin a passion project with Tucker.

In 2006, the two founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a non-profit organization that “provides high-quality theatre programming for active service members, veteran, military support staff and their families.”

Their relationship has remained ever strong. They have immense love and respect for each other.

Joanne Tucker’s Body Measurements

Tucker has the average height and perfect body measurement. She is right-handed and has an athletic body structure. She stands at the height of 5′ feet 6″ inches. She is curvy and attractive.

However, the information related to her weight and body measurements cannot be ascertained at the moment. She has brown eyes and her blonde hair. Fans can also connect with her on Twitter and Instagram where she is very active.

Joanne Tucker’s Net Worth

Tucker is very dedicated and hardworking. So far, she hasn’t allowed anything come in-between herself and her career. As for her net worth, that cannot be ascertained at the moment but she is reportedly living a luxurious life with her husband Adam Driver.

Currently, Adam Driver’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. His net worth came from his career and investments.

